How to create popups for your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose the central pop-up position Click Add image to choose an image from the gallery or upload your own Switch to Content → edit the default message Click OK → activate the widget



GetSiteControl Promo widget is a versatile tool that allows you to create any type of popups and add them to your website in minutes. Use it to announce sales and discounts, notify website visitors of updates and changes, announce releases or product updates, ask for donations or for any other message you want to attract the attention of your site visitors to. Choose any message you like depending on what you want your visitors to do - continue shopping, visit your blog, read your policy, take part in a giveaway, etc.

Here are the steps to create a popup for your website.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl control panel and click Create widget. Choose Promo from the drop-down list.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose the central popup position for your widget by clicking on the corresponding icon.

Step 3

Here you can also change your popup colors and add an image. Check Add image and click Choose from gallery to view the list of available images or upload your own custom image.

Step 4

Switch to the Content tab and change the default title and description to your own message. You can also customize the Button text. Don’t forget to enter the Target URL, that’s where visitors will be redirected after clicking on the widget button.

Step 5

Click OK to save the widget. As soon as you activate it, the popup will go live on your website driving more clicks and conversions.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.