How to create a star rating

Summary Click Create widget → choose Survey On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for the widget On the Content tab click Add question → choose Rating Edit the default question if necessary Click OK → activate the widget



A star rating is a type of survey that allows your respondents to answer a question by selecting a certain number of stars. You can check an example of a star rating in our Use Cases gallery. And here’s how you can create one for your own website.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Create widget button and choose Survey from the drop-down list to create a new Survey widget.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose where on the page you want to place your widget (Position) and what color your Survey widget will be.

Step 3

Now switch to the Content tab and choose the necessary question type. Delete the default question, then click the Add question button and choose Rating from the list of available question types.

Step 4

Type the question you want to ask in the Question field. If you want your respondents to be able to comment on their rating check the Enable comments check-box.

Step 5

Your survey is ready. Click the OK button to save the changes and don’t forget to activate the widget to make it appear on your website.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.