Savvy Row

App is easy to work out, has adequate customisation and excellent configuration options. Sensibly priced.

Feb 15, 2021

PPN FR

So far so good. Using it for only 2 days. Everything is working perfectly! Brilliant support during the day and even night hours!

Feb 17, 2021

Gerardo Collection

I've tried many Email Pop Up Marketing apps & let me tell you… this is the best & easiest one yet with a more than reasonable price!

Dec 15, 2020

You Madu

Simple to use and great value. Significantly cheaper than the competition and nice widget options. Could use some more features, but at this price can't really complain