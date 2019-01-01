In this post, we’ll share 5 questions you should include in your employee satisfaction survey and show you how to create such a survey form for your website or Intranet using GetSiteControl.

Employee satisfaction refers to the degree to which company staff is happy with their routine at work and overall experience with the employing company. One of the methods to measure it is an employee satisfaction survey. This powerful tool can help you keep the finger on the pulse of how your employees truly feel. Use this knowledge to support and motivate them - and you’ll contribute to the company’s long-term growth.

#1 Do you feel your job responsibilities are clearly defined?

Unclear roles and responsibilities can be stressful and cause issues in your team: if your team members are not sure what exactly they should be doing, they may feel disconnected, find it difficult to develop the required skills, and simply waste time doing work that is not right for them. All these factors affect their general satisfaction from the work, so it is utterly important to make sure there’s no lack of clarity in employees’ job responsibilities.

#2 How challenging is your work?

When it comes to such questions, you should keep in mind that the balance here is quite delicate. When the job is challenging enough, it can be a great motivator: it keeps employees engaged and enthusiastic. However, the work should be neither too challenging, nor too easy. The former can cause burnout, and the latter can lead to boredom that can make your employees consider a change of job.

#3 How well are you paid for the work you do?

There are certainly other factors defining your workers’ satisfaction level aside from the number on their paychecks. Still, if your employees feel underpaid, they are more likely to leave and seek better salary opportunities even if everything else with their current position is just fine. Surprisingly, those who consider themselves overpaid may be less satisfied with their jobs in general. That’s why you need to pay particular attention to their answers to other questions.

#4 In a typical week, how often do you feel stressed at work?

No matter how fulfilling the job is: even when people love what they do, work-related stress can lead to burnout. If they constantly experience pressure to meet deadlines or fulfill challenging obligations, this may transform into chronic stress which is harmful to both physical and emotional health. Besides, stressed workers are way less productive and tend to make more mistakes that cost the economies across the globe billions of dollars every year.

#5 What other issues not included in this survey need to be addressed in this company?

Even if you have designed your questionnaire very carefully and included all the questions you think should be covered, we’d still recommend that you add this one at the very end of your employee satisfaction survey. The reason is simple: you may not be aware of some unobvious but significant issues that may be affecting the job satisfaction of your workers.

Wrapping up

Employee satisfaction is an essential element of a bigger concept of employee experience. Of course, this is not the only way to keep your finger on the pulse of how your employees truly feel. But by consistently measuring it, you can define the gaps that prevent employees from fully enjoying their role, shed some light on the things that can be improved to keep them happy and reduce turnover.