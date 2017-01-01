Create widgets in any language

If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can easily customize all the texts, field labels and buttons in your GetSiteControl widgets.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose the necessary widget type (Contact, Survey, etc.) On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab check the title, description, field labels, button text and final message of your widget. Make sure they are in the right language. The changes you make will be displayed in real time in the preview window Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.