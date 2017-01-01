Chat with your customers on mobile (iOS, Android, Windows Phone)

GetSiteControl Chat widget can be easily connected to Slack which means you can use Slack mobile apps for iPhone/iPad or Android to chat with your website visitors on the go. Receive instant in-app notifications about new incoming chats and reply directly from your iOS, Android, or Windows Phone device. Easily access your live chat from any mobile device to provide fast and efficient support to your customers even when you are away from your desk.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Chat Use the Appearance and Content sections to choose how your widget will look like and update default messages if necessary Check Operator settings (display name, photo and email address for notifications) Connect your account to Slack Download the free Slack app and start chatting with your website visitors on the go

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.