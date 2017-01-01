Provide online sales support

Customers on your website will always have questions. Often they want help from a live person. With a live chat widget, you can answer their pre-sale and order questions in real time converting website visitors into leads and sales.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Chat from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab choose an appropriate title - “Sales Chat”, “Need help? Click to chat”, “Live chat”, “Live customer help”, “Chat with us” or any other title you like. Check the default messages and change them if necessary Check Operator settings (display name, photo and email address for notifications) Save the widget and activate it When website visitors contact you via the chat form you will be able to view conversations and reply to them in the Chat section of your dashboard

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.