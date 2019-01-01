Add an opt-in form to your website to collect email subscribers
Create a custom email sign-up form to make it easy for your website visitors to subscribe to your newsletters and grow your email list.
There are many ways to grow your emails list, and some of them may be more efficient for your business than others. We’ve compiled the best and proven lead generation strategies that will require minimum effort.
Most visitors will spend less than a minute on your website and leave to never come back again. So why not show them one last message just before they leave and increase the chance of a successful conversion?
If you have a landing page that notifies visitors about an upcoming website or service it’s a good idea to keep visitors hooked and make them subscribe to receive updates.
Place an opt-in bar at the top or bottom of the page that will stay visible when the page is scrolled up or down. It's a simple yet effective way to build an email list.
Create an opt-in form that will invite your website visitors to subscribe when they are about to leave. GetSiteControl will display the widget just before they close the site.