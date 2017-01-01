Create custom website forms

GetSiteControl Contact widget is an easily customizable online web form. Using the simple widget editor you can create contact forms, order forms, registration forms, signup forms or any other type of web forms and add them to your website in minutes. You can choose from multiple field types, reorder fields by drag-and-drop, add and remove fields, rename titles, fields and buttons.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form (bottom panel, side button, floating bar, etc.) On the Content tab use the Add field button to add fields of different types to your form. You can choose to add text fields, radio buttons, checkboxes, drop-down lists, email fields, etc. Then you can rename the fields and reorder them by drag and drop. You will see the results being applied in real time in the preview window Save the widget and activate it Receive notifications about new form submissions to your email and reply to them right from your inbox

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.