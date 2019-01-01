Display announcements

Need to display a cookie consent message or a flash sale? Whatever it is, GetSiteControl popups will come in handy. Below are a few ideas on how to grab your visitors’ attention with catchy modals, slide-ins, and floating bars.

Announce releases or product updates
display announcements

Announce releases or product updates

Want to keep your website visitors updated on the latest releases or product updates? Add an eye-catching notification whenever a new version or update is available.

Announce sales and discounts
display announcements

Announce sales and discounts

Easily add notifications about the latest discounts and sales to your website to draw your visitors’ attention to them and increase conversions.

Add a cookie consent message to your website
display announcements

Add a cookie consent message to your website

Provide clear information about the fact that cookies are used on your site and make your cookie policy prominent to comply with the EU cookie law.

Announce new posts and promote your blog
display announcements

Announce new posts and promote your blog

Want to promote your company blog? Announce the latest and most interesting blog posts with a prominent notification that will lead your website visitors to the blog.

Obtain explicit consent to collect personal data (GDPR)
display announcements

Obtain explicit consent to collect personal data (GDPR)

Add a consent checkbox to your lead form to obtain explicit consent from users to collect their personal data.

Promote donations on your website
display announcements

Promote donations on your website

Do your website visitors know that you accept online donations? Let them know about your donation campaign and direct them to your appeal page.

Promote Amazon or eBay listings on your website
display announcements

Promote Amazon or eBay listings on your website

Are you selling on Amazon, eBay or another selling platform? Promote your listings by displaying notifications on your site or blog with a direct link to the purchase page.

Notify website visitors of updates and changes
display announcements

Notify website visitors of updates and changes

Have an important change or update on the website your visitors should not miss? Place a bar at the top of your website or a slide-in notification in the corner of the page.

Categories

Popular use cases

10 articles

Collect email addresses

5 articles

Receive feedback

7 articles

Connect with visitors

9 articles

Unlock the superpower
of lead generation!

Sign up for free to unlock the superpower of lead
generation. Takes less than a minute.