Add an opt-in form to your website to collect email subscribers
Create a custom email sign-up form to make it easy for your website visitors to subscribe to your newsletters and grow your email list.
GetSiteControl is a very versatile set of engagement tools. The seven customizable widgets can help you with a multitude of tasks. Here are some ideas of what you can do with the GetSiteControl widgets.
Create a custom email sign-up form to make it easy for your website visitors to subscribe to your newsletters and grow your email list.
Create an opt-in form that will invite your website visitors to subscribe when they are about to leave. GetSiteControl will display the widget just before they close the site.
If you have a landing page that notifies visitors about an upcoming website or service it’s a good idea to keep visitors hooked and make them subscribe to receive updates.
Place an opt-in bar at the top or bottom of the page that will stay visible when the page is scrolled up or down. It's a simple yet effective way to build an email list.
Let your website visitors easily contact you with questions or problems. Add a custom contact form to your website so that your customers could always reach you.
Add a contact form to make it easy for your customers to leave comments. Encourage them to leave feedback on your products and services and send you suggestions on how they can be improved.
Receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback. A callback form lets you easily get in touch with your prospect clients at a time that suits them.
Easily create an online order form to encourage customers to place orders on your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when a new order is placed.
If you want your website visitors to be able to submit complaints online you can easily create a complaint form with custom fields.
Create an online application form to let your website visitors know that you are hiring and let them apply online.
Create any custom web form and add it to your website in minutes - contact forms, order forms, registration forms, signup forms & more!
A compact floating 'Contact Us' button makes it easy for your website visitors to contact you while taking up very little space on the page.
Easily add notifications about the latest discounts and sales to your website to draw your visitors’ attention to them and increase conversions.
Want to keep your website visitors updated on the latest releases or product updates? Add an eye-catching notification whenever a new version or update is available.
Have an important change or update on the website your visitors should not miss? Place a bar at the top of your website or a slide-in notification in the corner of the page.
Want to promote your company blog? Announce the latest and most interesting blog posts with a prominent notification that will lead your website visitors to the blog.
Do your website visitors know that you accept online donations? Let them know about your donation campaign and direct them to your appeal page.
Provide clear information about the fact that cookies are used on your site and make your cookie policy prominent to comply with the EU cookie law.
Are you selling on Amazon, eBay or another selling platform? Promote your listings by displaying notifications on your site or blog with a direct link to the purchase page.
Want to know why visitors leave your website without converting? Use an exit survey to find that out. It will help you quickly make adjustments to reduce your bounce rate and increase conversions.
Want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, services or website? A star rating type of survey is an easy way to get the information.
Get the feedback you need to keep your customers happy and gain insights that will help you improve your website, products and services.
Promote your social media profiles. Invite website visitors to follow you on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or LinkedIn, subscribe to your YouTube channel or Instagram feed.
Get more followers with an always present floating social bar. Place it at the top or at the bottom of the page prompting your visitors to connect with you on social media.
Looking for a way to offer better customer service? With a live chat widget you can help users quickly solve problems and find answers to their questions to increase engagement and customer satisfaction.
Customers on your website will always have questions. Often they want help from a live person. With a live chat widget you can answer their pre-sale and order questions in real time converting website visitors into leads and sales.
Chat with your website visitors on your smartphone or tablet using the free Slack mobile app. Add a Chat widget to your website, connect it to Slack and keep in touch with your customers on the go.
If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can customize all the texts, field labels and buttons.
Most visitors will spend less than a minute on your website and leave to never come back again. So why not show them one last message just before they leave and increase the chance of a successful conversion?