Use cases

GetSiteControl is a very versatile set of engagement tools. The seven customizable widgets can help you with a multitude of tasks. Here are some ideas of what you can do with the GetSiteControl widgets.

Subscribe widget

Create an exit intent opt-in popup

Create an opt-in form that will invite your website visitors to subscribe when they are about to leave. GetSiteControl will display the widget just before they close the site.

Contact widget

Collect user feedback on your website

Add a contact form to make it easy for your customers to leave comments. Encourage them to leave feedback on your products and services and send you suggestions on how they can be improved.

Add a callback form to your website

Receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback. A callback form lets you easily get in touch with your prospect clients at a time that suits them.

Collect online orders

Easily create an online order form to encourage customers to place orders on your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when a new order is placed.

Create custom website forms

Create any custom web form and add it to your website in minutes - contact forms, order forms, registration forms, signup forms & more!

Promo widget

Announce sales and discounts

Easily add notifications about the latest discounts and sales to your website to draw your visitors’ attention to them and increase conversions.

Announce releases or product updates

Want to keep your website visitors updated on the latest releases or product updates? Add an eye-catching notification whenever a new version or update is available.

Announce new posts and promote your blog

Want to promote your company blog? Announce the latest and most interesting blog posts with a prominent notification that will lead your website visitors to the blog.

Promote donations on your website

Do your website visitors know that you accept online donations? Let them know about your donation campaign and direct them to your appeal page.

Survey widget

Add an exit survey to your website

Want to know why visitors leave your website without converting? Use an exit survey to find that out. It will help you quickly make adjustments to reduce your bounce rate and increase conversions.

Let site visitors rate your services

Want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, services or website? A star rating type of survey is an easy way to get the information.

Follow widget

Share widget

Chat widget

Add live chat support to your website

Looking for a way to offer better customer service? With a live chat widget you can help users quickly solve problems and find answers to their questions to increase engagement and customer satisfaction.

Provide online sales support

Customers on your website will always have questions. Often they want help from a live person. With a live chat widget you can answer their pre-sale and order questions in real time converting website visitors into leads and sales.

All widgets

Create widgets in any language

If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can customize all the texts, field labels and buttons.

Add an exit popup to convert abandoning visitors

Most visitors will spend less than a minute on your website and leave to never come back again. So why not show them one last message just before they leave and increase the chance of a successful conversion?