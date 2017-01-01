Announce releases or product updates

Want to keep your website visitors updated on the latest releases or product updates? Use the Promo widget to add an eye-catching notification whenever a new version or update is available and include a link to the download page or release notes. With the widgets that are turned on and off in one click, you can add the necessary notifications in no time.

Here is how you do it

Sign in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”). Choose an image from the gallery or upload a custom image On the Content tab add the message you want the visitors to see, text for the call-to-action button and the URL of the page where your website visitors can download the new version or read more about the update Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.