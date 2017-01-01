Announce sales and discounts

Easily create eye-catching notifications about the latest discounts and sales and add them to your website in minutes. Choose custom colors for your popup, add a custom image or choose one from the gallery.

With the help of the Promo widget, you can easily add notifications about the latest promotions to your website to capture your visitors’ attention and increase conversions.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a central popup). Add a custom image or choose one of the images from the gallery On the Content tab change the default title and description. Add text for the call-to-action button and a link to the page this button will lead to, the one where your website visitors can get the offered discount Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.