Promote Amazon or eBay listings on your website

Are you selling on Amazon, eBay or another selling platform? Promote your listings by displaying notifications on your website or blog with a direct link to the purchase page. GetSiteControl widgets can be configured in just a minute, so you can easily create notifications every time you have a new item listed.
Here is how you do it
- Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Promo from the list
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”)
- On the Content tab add a compelling description of the listing, text for the call-to-action button and a link to the purchase page on Amazon, eBay or any other platform you sell on
- Save the widget and activate it
