Promote Amazon or eBay listings on your website

Are you selling on Amazon, eBay or another selling platform? Promote your listings by displaying notifications on your website or blog with a direct link to the purchase page. GetSiteControl widgets can be configured in just a minute, so you can easily create notifications every time you have a new item listed.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”) On the Content tab add a compelling description of the listing, text for the call-to-action button and a link to the purchase page on Amazon, eBay or any other platform you sell on Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.