Promote donations on your website

Do your website visitors know that you accept online donations? Use the Promo widget to let them know about your donation campaign and direct them to your appeal page.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”). Choose one of the images from the gallery or upload your own custom image On the Content tab add a message describing your campaign and asking visitors to donate and a call-to-action button leading them to the page where they can find more information and make a donation Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.