One-time installation Add a promo widget to your website without writing a single line of code. Once you sign up for GetSiteControl, you have two options':' to install the official plugin if you’re on WordPress, or manually add a code snippet before the </body> tag if you’re on any other platform.

Flexible targeting Show the widget to the custom audience instead of 100% of your website visitors. Target users based on their country and language, device, OS, browser, referral source, UTM, and more. Adjust the message based on how many pages one has visited, and whether they are new to the website.

User behavior triggers Display website popups based on the level of interest a visitor shows to your website. To do that, set delayed, scroll-triggered, or exit-intent popups. This ensures a better user experience, plus you can actively target those who are more inclined to respond to your offer.

A/B testing Achieve better results with a built-in split testing feature. Run up to five variations of the same widget to find the winning combination of a color, copy, and the display settings. Real-time performance statistics will be available right on the dashboard.

Perfect mobile view Make sure your website popups are mobile friendly by enabling unobtrusive mobile view. Widgets and their content will automatically adjust to smaller size devices to take less than 30% of the screen space and comply with Google requirements.