Tools designed to grab your audience’s attention and encourage them to take action. Use website popups to prevent website abandonment, create cookie banners, promote special deals, make site-wide announcements, and more.
Whether you are an ecommerce store owner or a service provider, website popups are the most efficient way to announce deals and increase conversions. Just add a magnetic call-to-action that leads to a landing page where you collect signups, purchases, or downloads.
For online entrepreneurs
Add a cookie banner
Create an attention-grabbing yet not distracting banner to display a cookie consent notification to your visitors. And if you think a modal website popup will take over too much of the visitor’s experience, consider slide-ins or top and bottom bars.
For optimization enthusiasts
Prevent webpage abandonment
With the exit-intent technology, you can display a popup right before a visitor clicks exit. Take this opportunity to show an irresistible offer and convert those who were about to leave your website. Use targeting to show this widget on selected pages or to a custom audience only.
For any website owner
Keep users updated
Website popups are the ultimate solution for notifying your audience about any upcoming or ongoing updates. Use it to announce a webinar, a new product, a planned website maintenance, new terms, and anything else deserving attention.
For aspiring publishers
Promote blog content
Employ website popups to promote your recently published content, the posts you want to get more attention, or the most popular articles proven to bring new subscribers. That’s one of the best ways to increase user engagement on a website and increase average session duration.
You’re on the right track
GetSiteControl has helped over 10000 businesses grow"We absolutely love exit-intent popups. Showing a simple "This can interest you" message to those who were about to leave, really helps us to keep them engaged with the website. We tried other widgets, and this one is the most effective for boosting retention".
GetSiteControl is one of the tools I prefer when it comes to conversion optimization. It comes from a single developer, it’s cohesive, feature rich and is backed up by outstanding support.”
Small Business Trends
GetSiteControl has created a solution designed to simplify the process so you can insert the right call-to-action widget at the right time.”
WPlift
The targeting options, combined with the behavior options, are what make GetSiteControl so powerful.”
Awesome website popups that work the way you want
One-time installation
Add a promo widget to your website without writing a single line of code. Once you sign up for GetSiteControl, you have two options':' to install the official plugin if you’re on WordPress, or manually add a code snippet before the </body> tag if you’re on any other platform.
Flexible targeting
Show the widget to the custom audience instead of 100% of your website visitors. Target users based on their country and language, device, OS, browser, referral source, UTM, and more. Adjust the message based on how many pages one has visited, and whether they are new to the website.
User behavior triggers
Display website popups based on the level of interest a visitor shows to your website. To do that, set delayed, scroll-triggered, or exit-intent popups. This ensures a better user experience, plus you can actively target those who are more inclined to respond to your offer.
A/B testing
Achieve better results with a built-in split testing feature. Run up to five variations of the same widget to find the winning combination of a color, copy, and the display settings. Real-time performance statistics will be available right on the dashboard.
Perfect mobile view
Make sure your website popups are mobile friendly by enabling unobtrusive mobile view. Widgets and their content will automatically adjust to smaller size devices to take less than 30% of the screen space and comply with Google requirements.
Customization
Adjust widgets' appearance to match your website style. Choose among 9 webpage positions based on how eye-catching you want it to be, apply a color theme, upload an image or select one from the gallery, experiment with fonts and animations.
Connect it with the platforms you use
Those whose websites are built on WordPress can install the official plugin from the directory to add the GetSiteControl code snippet. The plugin handles the integration and doesn’t require fine-tuning
If you’re using any other website platform, all you need is add the GetSiteControl code snippet to the code of your website right before the closing </body> tag. Detailed tutorials provided for each builder.
You can also connect GetSiteControl to your Google Analytics account and track widget performance among events. See how many times each website popup has been shown, closed, and clicked on.