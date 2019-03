Live chat customization This WordPress live chat plugin can be adjusted to match the style of your website. Choose its position on a webpage: left- or right-side tab or button; apply your website’s color theme or pick the colors, fonts, and animation from the gallery.

Online-to-offline conversation “Seamless conversation” is one of the most popular features of GetSiteControl chat. It enables you to continue the conversation via email keeping the original thread order even if a website visitor goes offline in the middle of a session.

Integration with Slack Connecting your WordPress live chat with Slack will optimize your customer support routine. It allows for easily assigning queries to team members and responding even on the go right from your mobile Slack account.

Mobile-friendly chat widget GetSiteControl widgets are designed with great user experience in mind. The chat-with-us tab automatically adapts to the size of mobile screens, features an eye-catching CTA and opens a responsive chat window when clicked on.

Operators & offline status Whether your team is big or small, available on a schedule or 24/7, you’ll find the right setup. Add multiple chat operators, get notified about each new unanswered conversation via email, and set a message for when the team is offline.

Schedule & behavior triggers Some website owners don’t want to display the chat tab at all times. So you can create a schedule for when exactly the widget should be available, plus define whether to show it right away or after a visitor spends some time on a webpage.

Detailed audience targeting To optimize user engagement, you can try the audience targeting feature. Decide whether you want to display it to new, returning visitors, or everyone. Adjust the CTA based on the page, visitors’ location, language, device, and other parameters.

A/B testing Split testing is another great way to optimize live chat performance. Create up to 5 versions of this widget featuring different colors, calls-to-action, welcome messages, behavior triggers or placement to see which factors affect the engagement level.