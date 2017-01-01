GetSiteControl is an easy-to-use set of smart widgets for website optimization. It lets a website owner quickly add elements that engage website visitors and help to increase conversions. With average visitors spending less than a minute on a website, it is important to make sure they see the most important content right away and encourage them to stay longer and engage more with the website. That’s what GetSiteControl is for.

Our team

GetSiteControl is owned and operated by GetWebCraft Limited, a company registered in Cyprus. There are only seven people in the GetSiteControl small, but dedicated and experienced team of professionals. We started working on the project in the beginning of 2014 and released the first version of GetSiteControl in June, 2014.

Who it is for

We have created GetSiteControl with website owners and marketers in mind. That’s why the setup does not require any coding skills, it is straightforward and very quick. There is a user-friendly dashboard that gives access to all widget settings and allows to add, remove and edit widgets in just a few clicks. And no designer skills are required to create professionally looking widgets that will perfectly match the overall look and feel of the website.

Legal name

GetWebCraft Limited

Klimentos 41-43, Klimentos Tower, Flat/Office 25, 1061, Nicosia, Cyprus

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

contact@getsitecontrol.com

