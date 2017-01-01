This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) describes how and when GetWebCraft Limited (“GetWebCraft”, “we”, “us”) collects, uses and shares your information when you use our Services. When using any of our Services you consent to the collection, transfer, manipulation, storage, disclosure and other uses of your information as described in this Privacy Policy.

I. Information We Collect

When using our Services, we may ask you to provide us with some personally identifiable information that can be used to contact or identify you, and information on your use or potential use of the Services. Personal Information that we might collect includes information like your email address and name. Personal information may also include other information you supply to us concerning your preferences and interests expressed in the course of using the Services. We use your Personal Information to administer your account and provide you services, to send communications and administrative emails, to respond to your inquiries, and to send marketing and product update messages to those who ask for such messages. By providing us with this information, you consent to your information being collected, used, disclosed and stored by us in accordance with this Privacy Policy. When you use our Services, our servers will automatically record information that your mobile device or browser sends or transmits, including, but not limited to, user settings, location and information about your use of the Services. We only store, track and monitor general usage and not information specific to any user. We use this information to improve the Services, develop new products and offer products and services that may be of interest to you. We use cookies to save your preferences and personalize the Services for you. You can instruct your device or browser, by changing its options, to stop accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting a cookie. If you do not accept cookies, however, you may not be able to use all functionality of our Services. When we send emails to our registered customers, we may track who opened the emails and who clicked on any of the hyperlinks. We do this to measure the performance of our email campaigns, and to improve our offerings.

II. Information Sharing and Disclosure

We do not share personal information with companies, organizations and individuals outside of GetWebCraft without your consent unless one of the following circumstances applies:

We may share aggregated information that does not include Personal Information and we may otherwise disclose aggregated service usage information with third parties.

We will use the information you provide to bill and collect sums owed to us. Uses for this purpose include sending you emails, invoices, receipts and notices of delinquency, to alert you if we need a different credit card number, and to otherwise try to collect money owed. We use third parties to handle secure credit card transaction processing and send billing information to such third parties, who maintain all information in confidence, to process your orders and credit card payments.

We may share Personal information with third parties if access, use, or disclosure of such information is necessary to (a) satisfy applicable law, regulation, legal process or an enforceable governmental request, (b) enforce the applicable Terms of Service, including investigation of potential violations thereof, (c) detect, prevent, or otherwise address fraud, security or technical issues, or (d) protect against harm to the rights, property or safety of GetWebCraft, its users or the public as required or permitted by law.

III. Modifying Your Personal Information

If you have provided Personal Information when registering for our Site, you may access and modify that information at any time by visiting your account settings.

IV. Changes to this Policy

We reserve the right to revise this Privacy Policy from time to time. The most current version of the policy will govern our use of your information and will be available at https://getsitecontrol.com/privacy/. If we make a change to this policy that, in our sole discretion, is material, we will notify you via email to the email address associated with your account. By continuing to access or use the Services after those changes become effective, you agree to be bound by the revised Privacy Policy.

V. Questions and Complaints

If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy, please feel free to contact us.

contact@getsitecontrol.com

Klimentos 41-43, Klimentos Tower, Flat/Office 25, 1061, Nicosia, Cyprus

+13152819981

