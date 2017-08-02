Our latest website design refresh

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 2nd, 2017

GetSiteControl website design refresh

Have you noticed GetSiteControl website has undergone a little makeover? Check out our new home page if you haven’t seen it yet. In addition to refreshing the home page design, we have also updated all the individual widget pages to make them easier to understand and navigate. Here is an example!

Our aim was to try to communicate our message clearer, make it easier for everyone who visits our website to understand what it is that we do and how GetSiteControl tools can help them increase engagement on their websites. With this objective in mind we’ve tried to remove unnecessary clutter and organize elements according to importance to visitors.

We have also updated the main website colors to increase contrast and make the design pop. We really like the new subtle animation that adds a bit of interest without being too distracting. Do check out our new product pages if you’ve got a minute - Subscribe, Contact, Promo, Survey, Chat, Follow, Share - and feel free to tell us what you think!

56 new icons to add to your widgets!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on July 6th, 2017

56 new icons to add to your widgets

We have just added 56 beautiful new icons that you can use in your GetSiteControl website popups!

There is a bit of everything in this set: pretty envelopes, paper planes and mailboxes for newsletter subscription popups, discount sale tags for sales promotions, space rockets, lightbulbs and stars for special announcements.

You can add any of these images to your Subscribe popups, Promo popups, Share popups and Follow popups to attract your website visitors’ attention to your message.

If you want to learn how to create a website popup with an image, check out this quick guide. The new icon set is already available in the Add image section in your dashboard.

We hope you like this fun summery icon set and are looking forward to seeing all the beautiful widgets you will create!

GetSiteControl is an alternative to 87 apps!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on June 27th, 2017

GetSiteControl on AlternativeTo

Have you heard of AlternativeTo? It’s a free service that helps you find better alternatives to practically any web-based software, desktop computer software and mobile apps. The best part is that all recommendations are crowd-sourced which makes the data trustworthy.

As of today, GetSiteControl has been listed as an alternative to 87 apps and services!

We’ve designed GetSiteControl to be a one-stop solution for all your website visitor engagement needs. And we are happy to see that members of the AlternativeTo community agree with that.

Exit popup inspiration: 5 widgets that will stop abandoning visitors

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on March 1st, 2017

Exit popup inspiration

Today we’d like to talk about exit intent technology and show you how you can use it to improve your website’s conversion rate. Exit intent popups are an incredibly popular marketing tool and that’s because they are very effective. Unlike traditional popups that jump right at you as soon as you open a page, exit popups are less intrusive and do not interfere with website browsing. And they still do the job!

So, what’s an exit popup?

An exit popup is a modal window that’s shown to website visitors right before they close the page. The technology is based on mouse movement tracking and triggers the popup when the visitor’s mouse is reaching to close the tab or browser or to go to another site. You’ve probably seen these popups many times. They offer discounts or free shipping, invite you to subscribe or share the site on social media, offer free downloads or ask you to leave feedback. There are so many possible ways to use exit intent technology and today we are going to share five examples that you can easily implement on your own website using GetSiteControl tools.

Chat widget + Slack integration!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on January 10th, 2017

Integrate your Chat widget with Slack

Happy 2017!

Today we’d like to announce an exciting update for those of you who prefer to use live chat to communicate with your website visitors. GetSiteControl Chat widget can now be integrated with Slack! Slack is a team communication tool used by thousands of teams and millions of users. If you are not yet familiar with Slack, check it out!

Connect your Chat widget and you will be able to chat with your website visitors directly from Slack.

  • Receive real-time Slack notifications about new chat conversations
  • Reply to your website visitors directly from Slack
  • Use Slack mobile and desktop apps to chat from anywhere

New Christmas icons for your widgets!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on December 4th, 2016

New Christmas icons for your widgets!

Christmas is well and truly on its way. Is your website ready? Are you preparing any special holiday offers and discounts for the visitors of your website or online store? If yes, then we have something for you to help you promote all those sales and special offers.

We have added two sets of new festive images for all your holiday promotional needs - Santas, deer, snowmen, christmas trees and other Christmas-themed images are already in the gallery in your dashboard. You can easily create a Promo popup with a festive image to promote sales, discounts and special deals.

Add animated GIFs to your website popups!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on September 12th, 2016

Did you know you can add animated GIFs to your GetSiteControl widgets? Well, you can! Add your own custom GIF or choose one from the gallery to create fun animated popups that will surely grab your website visitors’ attention.

Add a GIF to your Promo widget to create cool-looking popup notifications or promotions like the one that popped up when you opened this page. If you want to see it again, click here.

Click here to see another example of a Promo widget featuring a GIF from the gallery. If you want to use one of the premade GIFs, simply open your widget, check the Add image check-box and then click on the Choose from gallery link. There are more than 40 GIFs to choose from. Just click on one of them to see a live preview in the preview window.

100.000 widgets!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 31st, 2016

100k widgets!

We are thrilled to announce that we have just hit a major milestone as the 100,000th GetSiteControl widget has just been created! Here is a huge thank you to all of our users for helping us grow. Here’s to 100,000 more!

What's new: 9 integrations, advanced scheduling and more!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on August 7th, 2016

What's new: Integrations, advanced scheduling and more

We’ve just released a bunch of new features! We are working hard on providing you with more ways to manage the data collected with your widgets and more flexible behavior options. We will discuss each of the new features in more detail below, but first here is the gist:

  • New integrations
    • Infusionsoft
    • GetResponse
    • MailerLite
    • iContact
    • ConvertKit
    • VerticalResponse
    • Mailjet
    • Drip
    • EasySendy
  • Advanced field mapping
  • Advanced scheduling (displaying widgets within a specific time range, e.g. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Webhooks (some coding skills required)
  • Display widgets on a button click or a link (some coding skills required)

Now, let’s talk about each of these new features, what they are for and how they can make your life easier.

GetSiteControl + Zapier: connect all your favourite apps!

Posted by Ksenia Borisova on July 20th, 2016

GetSiteControl + Zapier

GetSiteControl has now officially joined the big Zapier family! Zapier is a web automation tool that allows you to easily move data between your web apps. It means that you can make Zapier send the data collected with your GetSiteControl widgets to any of the 500 (!) applications. You won’t need to write any code, just choose the two applications you want to be synced and let Zapier do the work.

Start automating GetSiteControl tasks using Zapier.

How does it work?

Using Zapier to connect apps is very easy. All you need to do is select the two apps you want to connect and then select a ‘trigger’ and an ‘action’ to create a rule that says ‘do this if this happens’. Triggers and actions are simply events. They can be things like a “new email” or a “new contact”. A Zap (that’s how they call an integration between two apps) combines triggers and actions — whenever the trigger event occurs, Zapier automatically completes the action for you.