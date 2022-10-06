How to Craft Irresistible Discount Promo Popups (+ 9 Inspiring Examples)

Discount popups like these ones keep your website visitors focused on your ongoing promotion and help reduce bounce rates 👇

If it weren’t for popups, you’d be leaving plenty of sales on the table… especially when you’re running discount promotions.

Popups may get a bad rap, but when they’re used right, they can be an ecommerce brand’s best friend.

Unlike email promotions or static text and images on your website, popups can actively engage your customers. For example, visitors must engage with modal popups to keep shopping. And slide-in popups create motion on the screen, which grabs the attention of passive visitors 👇

While all these tactics work to promote your discount, they won’t necessarily catch everyone’s eye. That’s why popups are so effective.

Running frequent promotions and discounts is one of the most effective ways to incite customers to buy from your online store, including but not limited to:

Feel free to jump to the section you want to read first:

If you want to know how to create effective popups, keep reading! First, we’ll talk about the best ways to craft and promote a discount offer. Then we’ll show you inspiring discount promo popup examples to learn from.

However, not all popups are created equal. A few tweaks can make the difference between popups that flop and popups that flood your business with new customers.

That doesn’t mean other promotional methods don’t work. A well-rounded ecommerce strategy should include a blend of approaches to promote discounts. But promo popups can’t be ignored.

We’ve pre-designed dozens of popup templates for you – all you need is to edit the copy and image.

When should you offer a discount to your visitors?

There are no hard rules about when to offer discounts to your visitors. However, there are several moments you can take advantage of to show your promo popups. Here are some examples:

During holidays, new seasons, or sale events such as Black Friday

Upon someone’s first visit to your website

When visitors show intent to exit your store

During flash sales (basically, any time you feel like it!)

After repeat purchases

When you’re clearing out old stock

Notice that some of these moments depend on a customer’s actions. Dynamic promos are an effective way to adapt to what your visitors do on your website and how they interact with your brand. They allow you to create a tailored experience for every unique customer.

How to write a high-converting discount offer

Want to increase conversion rates for your discount promo popups? Here are 7 strategies to try out today.

1. Take inspiration from your customers

Have you ever heard of VOC (voice-of-customer) data? VOC is a type of research that businesses employ to understand their customers better. It’s called “voice of customer” because its goal is to find out what customers’ inner voice sounds like.

What are the thoughts going through their minds when they consider a new purchase?

What exact words do they use to describe their experience with products like yours?

With VOC, you can match the copy in your popups with the conversation that’s already happening in your customers’ heads. This makes the copy resonate with your ideal customer, which can increase your conversion rates.

Let’s take a look at the customer reviews below as an example.

Do any words stick out to you? Language like the following could be effective in popup copy:

Color and material are perfection

Customer service is outstanding

Beautiful clothing

The most beautiful fabric

Feminine with just the right fit

So flattering that I want it in every color

The details are exquisite

You could spend weeks — if not months — coming up with the ideal language as you try to guess how your customers talk about your products. Or, you could spend a few hours going through customer reviews and sending out surveys. The latter will be much more accurate.

2. Write a benefit-driven call-to-action button

A call to action is the section of your popup that — you guessed it — calls your customer to action. Usually, it will be a button or a link.

Although CTA buttons look simple enough, you shouldn’t pick your CTA words at random. Yes, you can still generate conversions with simple words like “Apply”, “Sign up”, or “Subscribe”. But these words don’t express anything more.

Instead, consider using action-driven and benefit-driven copy on your popups’ CTA buttons. Take a look at an example from Goodfood below:

Instead of writing “Spin the wheel”, the copywriter for this popup decided on “Try my luck”. Those words suggest the benefit of getting lucky with the wheel, and they also pack more personality.

So how can you choose the right words? This is a great segue into the third tip…

3. Use power words

Power words take your copy from “meh” to “wow”, especially for short form copy like popups. They compel your visitors to take action.

How do they work? Power words trigger an emotional response from people, whether that’s positive or negative. You can categorize them into 7 types:

Fear Encouragement Lust Anger Greed Safety Forbidden

Here are just a few examples of power words you’ve probably used without realizing it:

Mind-blowing

Fierce

Stunning

Vanquish

Heavenly

Toxic

Plunge

Behind the scenes

Guilt-free

Whopping

Soaring

Smartblogger has already compiled one of the most comprehensive lists of power words used by marketers, so make sure to bookmark it for later reference.

There are several ways you can use power words, which will ultimately depend on how you prefer to work. For instance, you can look through power words to let them inspire the copy for your popup. Conversely, you can write a draft of your popup copy and sprinkle in power words during your first round of edits.

4. Call out your visitor with “you” and “your”

What better way to engage your visitors than to call them out directly? Make website users part of the conversation by including words like “you” and “your” into your popups.

It’s easier to illustrate this concept through an example:

Instead of telling visitors they can get $10 off a smart garden, Click and Grow specifies it’s YOUR smart garden. By reading this phrase, visitors can start imagining what it would be like to own one of these smart gardens.

Matched with the image on this popup, visitors have everything they need to visualize what life would be like if they unlocked their discount and purchased this product.

5. Appeal to the senses

Power words aren’t the only way to elicit a reaction from your customers. You can also write copy that appeals to one or more of the five senses:

taste, touch, hearing, smell, and sight.

By invoking the senses through your popup copy, you can trigger your customers’ imagination. It’ll be easier for them to imagine themselves experiencing your product.

For instance, use descriptive words to describe what the fabric feels like on the skin if you sell clothing items. Who wouldn’t want to wrap themselves in buttery soft fabric, or light a candle that’s sweet, nutty, and reminiscent of brown sugar?

Below is an example of how you can use taste to wake up the senses. Although this isn’t a popup, Barnana’s simple, four-word headline packs a punch.

Epic crunch, wild style.

Not only do these words communicate the flavor, they also let readers feel the tactile sensation of the crunch.

If you’ve put some effort in your product description, you may already have a source of inspiration to dig into.

6. Promote exclusivity

People like to belong. Even better, they like to belong somewhere exclusive.

If you have a list-building offer that allows people to opt in, you have an opportunity to tap into the itch for exclusivity.

Let your potential subscribers know what’s in it for them if they join — and what they could be missing out on.

Below, you can see how Obakki uses the language of “insider” and “exclusive access” to convert new visitors:

The more specific you can be about the benefits of that exclusivity, the better. For instance, what type of promotions do you send to your list only? Are there any limited-edition products you’ll launch to your email list first?

This last one isn’t a copy tip, but it’s important nonetheless — don’t be afraid to switch up your website popup type and format. You don’t have to rely only on the traditional modal popup.

Below is what a slide-in popup looks like:

Although there are several variations and styles, the main 5 popup types we recommend include:

Modal

Slide-in

Sidebar

Bottom bar

Fullscreen overlay

Read this blog post to find out performance statistics of different popup types

Want to learn by example? We’ve found 9 inspiring promo popups that can teach you a lot about how to handle promos on your own ecommerce site.

1. Offer a welcome discount in exchange for an email address

People who land on your website for the first time need a reason to stay instead of bouncing away. And while your products on their own may sway interested visitors, you can also offer a welcome discount in exchange for an email address.

Not only do new visitors get a chance to grab a promotion, but you get to grow your email list and retain this visitor in your brand’s world.

You can run these popup promos as evergreen, but you can also play with different offers and see what converts best.

Below is an amazing example of a welcome promo popup from Shroom Spoon:

The flowery “welcome” headline is inviting and friendly and the subhead even says “Happy to have you”. From this popup alone, we can get a feel of this person’s brand.

Why does this work? This welcome promo treats visitors like people instead of just “leads”.

On the other hand, the CTA button could be improved. Instead of using the generic “sign up” text, consider trying a more specific action CTA such as “Join the club” or “Grab 10$ Off”.

2. Display eye-catching coupon boxes

Everyone likes coupons! But you don’t have to rely on modal popups to display them — and you don’t always have to turn coupons into an opt-in tool. For instance, you can allow customers to copy and paste a code directly into their cart.

For instance, take a look at this slide-in popup: