10 Exit-Intent Popup Examples You’ll Want in Your Store

The ecommerce market is turning more competitive by the day, and getting people to visit your store is becoming more challenging. So the last thing you want is for your hard-earned visitors to leave your website without even engaging with it, right? Exit-intent popups can help you with that. They appear when a visitor is about to leave your website and let you tempt them with one last offer before they go.

If you play your cards right, your message may convince your visitors to stay for a little longer, join your email list, and maybe even purchase something from your store right away. In this article, you will find 10 examples of exit-intent popups for ecommerce to take inspiration from. Some are real-life examples, others are templates you can grab and use in your own store. All popups featured in this article were created with the Getsitecontrol popup builder – an intuitive, code-free tool that allows you to design and display popups on your website.

1. Last-minute discount offer The first popup in our compilation is perfect to prevent cart abandonment. If you want to give your cart abandoners a good reason to change their mind, you can’t go wrong with a discount. Kentucky Country Home, a home decor online store, does exactly that: As you can see, they offer a generous 15% discount to those who go back and complete checkout. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup example: When price is the key buyer’s objective, a discount can be a compelling incentive to checkout

The sense of urgency (“Offer is valid today only”) in the copy will encourage buyers to act fast Brighter Shaving, a refillable razor shop, has a similar popup on its website: This one appears on the cart page when a visitor is about to leave the website, and it features a coupon code for a 10% discount. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: The offer is targeting first-time customers, who are the hardest to convert

The title grabs the attention of the leaving visitors without being too pushy

It contains clear instructions on how to proceed 2. Free shipping reminder One of the most common buyer’s objections leading to cart abandonment is unexpectedly high shipping fees. Offering free shipping to abandoning customers can be an effective way to remove this objection. You can use exit-intent popups like the one below to let your visitors know about the deal:

If you can only afford to offer free shipping on orders of a certain amount, specify that amount in the copy, as shown in the template above. Alternatively, you can use geo-targeting to only show the popup to visitors from the locations where you can ship for free. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: The copy is on point: the most important information is in the title, and the description contains all the necessary details about the deal

There is an element of urgency (“This week only”) Plus, this is one of Getsitecontrol’s templates, so it’s up for grabs if you like it! 3. Email opt-in for a discount It’s impossible to turn every single visitor into a customer during their first visit, no matter how good your marketing strategy is. But if you manage to turn them into newsletter subscribers, you’ll be able to reach out to them later and encourage them to come back to your store. Exit-intent popups can be a great tool to invite people to subscribe, but since you’re stopping them on their way out, you’ll have to come up with a good incentive, a.k.a. a lead magnet. Lead magnets are small gifts you offer to your potential subscribers in exchange for their emails and permission to send them promos. Ubuntu Life, an ethical accessories store, is using this tactic on its website: 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: The title ⁠— “Don’t go just yet!” ⁠— does an excellent job at attracting visitors’ attention

The copy features a generous 15% discount on the first order

The second “No, thanks” button is a small detail that delays the impulse to close the popup and makes a visitor have a second look at the offer Below is another example of exit-intent popup offering a discount in exchange for email subscription. This one is by Mamangava, a Brazilian plant store: In case you don’t speak Portuguese, the description on the popup says: “Sign up for our store and get exclusive promotions and discounts for our subscribers! Plus, by registering now you get a discount coupon to use today!” 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: All the essential information is in bold

It features a link to their Instagram page, which increases the chances of growing their following

The design is colorful and well-coordinated with their website 4. Contest announcement As an alternative to offering a small gift to all your subscribers, you can invite them to participate in a contest with a single, bigger prize. Here is how Jens Hansen, a ringmaker shop, does it: As you can see, they run a contest to win a $100 cashback. To enter, you need to subscribe AND place an order. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup example: The copy is clear and enticing

The link to the Terms and Conditions of the contest ensures full transparency

The contest aims both to collect email addresses and leverage sales, so every subscription is a double win! For a more conventional contest idea, check out Rover Pet Shop, an Australian pet supplies store that raffles off an eco dog bed: 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: The title contains all the most important information

The description clearly explains what people can expect after they subscribe

It has a great picture to showcase the prize 5. Invitation to join email list Here is one more example of list-building exit-intent popup by Highgrove Gardens. This time, the concept is very simple: subscribe to get the latest news and promos directly in your inbox. Although Highgrove Gardens isn’t offering any incentive, it still makes sense to invite visitors to join the list before leaving – especially if they’ve spent a significant amount of time on the website. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: It’s a modal popup that appears in the middle of the webpage, which makes it hard to miss

It features a link to the website’s Privacy Policy which clears possible doubts about how subscribers’ data is handled

It’s well-coordinated with the website’s design and color theme ✨ 6. Price justification Sometimes, providing an additional piece of crucial information can be sufficient to swing your hesitant customers. Take the following popup by Caffeine Melts, an online store from Florida selling caffeine-based products, for example. They know their shipping fee can scare customers away, so they make sure to justify the cost by explaining what it covers. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: In the title, the business owners show that they understand customers' concerns about shipping price

The bold and underlined text highlights the most important information

The smiley face at the end softens the tone of the message Your store visitors can have a variety of objections, from an unclear return policy to the lack of some technical features of the product. If they don’t find the answers to their questions on your website before checkout, they may decide to leave without completing the purchase. An exit-intent popup like the one above allows you to highlight the information they might have missed, and address common concerns. 7. Special deal promotion If you can’t afford to offer a discount on all your products, a deal on a selected product (or category of products) is a great compromise to keep your customers happy and your finances under control. Since you want all your website visitors to know about the deal, but you don’t want to interrupt their shopping experience, using an exit-intent popup can be a great solution. Everyone will see it on their way out, and it won’t distract them from whatever they were browsing, as they are already leaving. This popup by Roa Hiking, a hiking gear shop, fulfills exactly that function: 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: The copy is clear: it features the value proposition, the code, and the next steps

The popup is well visible on the page thanks to the color contrast

It only features one CTA button that leads to the product’s page 8. “Items in the cart” reminder Vintage Threads, an online second-hand clothing store, uses an exit-intent popup to remind visitors to complete checkout: This reminder only pops up if a visitor has put items in the cart and intends to leave without checking out. 💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup example: The copy reflects ethical marketing values: they don’t put pressure on visitors to complete checkout, but politely ask them if they are sure they want to leave

Also, they reassure their potential customers that the items they have put in the cart are waiting for them

The CTA button (“checkout now”) clearly stands out in the popup Sometimes, a well-timed reminder is all people need to go back to the items they picked earlier. 9. Abandonment survey An exit-intent popup is also an easy way to ask your visitors why they are leaving and learn more about their experience on your website. Gathering this kind of feedback is the first step to optimizing your website and reducing the number of abandoned carts. Fewer people abandoning your site = more sales 🥳 If you are looking for exit survey inspo, check out this template from the Getsitecontrol gallery:

💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: It appears in the middle of the page, so leaving visitors can’t miss it

It provides response options that include the most common objections

It takes two clicks to complete, which is crucial if you’re trying to engage visitors who are headed to exit Getting those survey responses rolling in is not easy, and your visitors may need some encouragement — especially if you’re using open-ended questions in your survey. If that’s the case, consider offering a reward in exchange for survey submission: a discount, free shipping on the next purchase, or a gift card. A less common purpose an exit-intent popup can fulfill is reminding your visitors that they can contact you. They may have been browsing your website for a while without finding what they were looking for, or they may have missed your contact page. Either way, an exit-intent contact form gives them one last chance to get answers to their questions. And it gives you one last chance to convince them that you have what they need in your store. Below is an example for you to check out 👇

💡 What’s good about this exit-intent popup: It gives visitors pre-set options to choose from and allows them to send a message if none of the options apply

By capturing the leaving visitor’s email, it allows you to reach out to them to answer their message And that concludes our exit-intent popup parade. Now it’s time to take a look at the best practices and draw conclusions. Based on the examples reviewed in this article (and on extensive research on the topic), here are the best practices you should follow when using exit-intent popups for any purpose. If the aim of your exit-intent popup is to prevent cart abandonment, display it on the cart page. This way, you’ll likely show it to people who have put items in the cart and then changed their minds about the purchase. 💡 More tips on cart abandonment prevention: 6 Cart Abandonment Popup Examples To Save Sales. Use scarcity & urgency tactics Incorporate marketing strategies like scarcity or urgency in your exit-intent popup, for example by letting your visitors know that the offer is time or quantity-limited. This will make your offer more convincing. Offer relevant lead magnets If you use lead magnets to attract and convert your visitors, make sure they are relevant to your page/website content and present them in a way that fully highlights their value. In other words, make them irresistible! Follow ethical marketing principles You can use button style, colors, and text to help visitors navigate, but be respectful of the visitor’s choice and don’t be too pushy. Exit intent is tricky to detect on mobile devices, so the settings you use for desktop devices may not work as well. Since mobile responsiveness is of crucial importance nowadays, creating separate popups for desktop and mobile with different settings is your best option. You can have the mobile version of your popup appear after an X amount of time spent on the page, or when the visitor scrolls down an X percentage of the page, for example. Keep your CTA short&sweet Since your visitors are already leaving, they won’t want to spend much more time on your website reading long copy. Keep your message to the minimum and make sure to include only the essential details about your offer. Build your email list When crafting your exit-intent popup, don’t forget to ask for an email, if appropriate. That way, if you don’t reach your goal now, you might get a chance to try again later. It’s time to master the exit intent magic There is only one thing left to do at this point: try it yourself! In this step-by-step tutorial, you’ll find detailed instructions to create your own exit-intent popup with the Getsitecontrol popup builder. Make sure to apply the tips above and your exit-intent popup will be a success🔥

Giorgia Mangoni is a Customer Happiness Manager at Getsitecontrol. She also writes marketing content for the Getsitecontrol and Getform blogs. She speaks 4 languages and is a big fan of lifelong learning. You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.