Here is how to use website exit popups to stop losing conversions

Most visitors will spend less than a minute on your website only to leave without taking any action. And you can be working hard on optimizing your content, but sometimes it’s just the sporadic nature of how people surf the Internet these days. So why not take a chance and show them one last message just before they leave? Is there a benefit they might have missed? Is there a discount that will persuade them to make a purchase? You won’t find out until you try to prevent these abandonments by offering an incentive. And the best way to do that is through website exit popups displayed right before they close a webpage. This is how an exit-intent popup may look like:

Whether you own an ecommerce store, sell services online, or trying to grow your blog readership, exit popups can bring lots of value. Below, we’ll show how to quickly add one to your website and set it up for success.

So, if you have already registered an account and connected Getsitecontrol to your website, creating an exit-intent popup will take you about 5-10 minutes. Here are the steps to follow: Log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard. Click +Create widget, choose Promote content. Select a webpage position and a template and click Choose & customize. Among the available templates you can choose a modal popup with a call-to-action button that will lead to the URL of your choice. On the Content tab, add a compelling copy. You can use the premade text of the template or write a custom one. In the Primary button section you can also provide a link to the page you want to be opened upon the primary button click. If you’d like to change the look of the template, you can do it on the Appearance tab: change the colors for the widget and, if necessary, its size and paddings. Switch to the Targeting tab and add an Exit intent condition in the Start to display the widget section. Save the widget using the Save & close button and activate it. This is it. By default, every visitor of your website will see this popup right before they head to the exit. Sometimes you may need to only show a special offer to a particular group of website visitors based on their language, location, UTM, device or other characteristics. You may also want to show it on specific pages of your website or even create several customized exit popups for different pages. All that can be done on the Targeting tab of Getsitecontrol dashboard. Simply add the conditions you’d like to include or exclude, specify the pages where you need the popup to be displayed and save your settings by clicking Save & close. Now that we’ve talked about the nuts and bolts of creating an exit-intent popup, there is one question left. Will just any exit-intent popup stop an abandoning visitor and change their mind about your website? Probably not.

The original idea behind this tool is far from just lowering your website’s bounce rate and forcing people to make one extra click (to close the popup) before exiting. In fact, this sounds like quite an annoying scenario that probably earned an unsavory reputation for popups in the first place. So, how do you make website exit popups work for you? You use incentives and ethical bribes by displaying a hard-to-say-no offer. Here are two simple rules we believe you should stick to: 1. Make it irresistible If you own an ecommerce store, there’s no doubt about it: discounts are your best friends when it comes to conversions. And placing one on an exit-intent popup is an excellent idea. Now, will a 5% discount stop someone who has already decided to leave? Unlikely. Of course, it all depends on every customer’s individual objections, but if it was the price factor, your offer will have to be as generous as you can afford. If discounts or free shipping aren’t relevant to your website – say, if you own a blog and don’t sell anything yet – your best option is a lead magnet. Lead magnets are unique pieces of content that can bring instant value to your readers. It can be an eBook, a toolkit, a cheat sheet – you name it.

However, since gaining new subscribers should be one of the main objectives for your blog, we recommend using email subscription forms as exit-intent popups. This way, you prevent website abandonment, new subscribers receive an email with a link for downloading the promised lead magnet, AND you get to grow your list too. Everybody wins. 2. Make it eye-catching and clear Always remember that you’re trying to grab the attention of those who have already set their minds to leave your website. So, the way you design a popup matters a lot. Aim to wow your visitors, use the element of surprise, don’t be afraid of going unconventional. Getsitecontrol even allows you to A/B test the popup to make sure you’re using the best combination of copy and creative.

Another rule of thumb: the offered value should be clear, easily consumable and one should be able to understand it at a glance. In other words, you should minimize the amount of text, get right to the point, and make it as simple as possible to proceed: Copy this discount code and continue to checkout – when someone is abandoning a shopping cart. Type your email below to receive the secret sauce recipe – when a reader is leaving your blog without subscribing. Click to see the most popular items in this category – when a visitor is leaving the product category page, but you know there might be something to pique their interest. Wrapping up Exit popups may seem controversial to some, but with the right setup, they definitely work. In this post, we’ve focused on using them for increasing website conversion rate. There is much more you can achieve with these little widgets though. For example, you can survey abandoning visitors about the reasons they are leaving to further optimize your content. Or you can display a contact form if you think some might be leaving because of lack of information.