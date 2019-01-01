If your company is looking for new employees, having a job application form on a website might be a good idea for a couple of reasons. First, you instantly let all your website visitors know that you are hiring. Second, you can refer candidates to a dedicated page where the form is placed and have them apply online. This way, you make the process simpler for the job-seekers as well as for your HR who will be able to receive the applications in the same format from a single source. Below, we’ll show you how to quickly add a job application form to any website and customize it to your needs, plus we’ll include a couple of examples you can use for your own website. Before we start, you’ll need to install GetSiteControl plugin if you’re on WordPress or create an account if you’re using any other platform.

Here is how to create a job application form for your website Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. Click Create widget and choose Contact. On the Appearance tab, choose a color and a position for your form. On the Content tab, open the Choose template drop-down menu and select “Job application” from the list. This template includes the fields most commonly used in job applications. You can leave them as they are or change them to suit your needs. We’ll show you how to do it in a couple of paragraphs. Save the widget by clicking OK and activate it – the form will instantly go live on a website. Now, each time someone fills out the form, you (or your HR) will receive an instant notification via email and will be able to reply directly from the inbox. How to customize a job application form You can customize the form by changing its fields and adjusting its placement. Let’s start with the first one. The default form suggested by GetSiteControl contains the following fields: Full name

Email

Phone

The position a candidate is applying for

Current employment status

Comment box You are free to add, remove, or rename any fields. For instance, you can change “Comments” to “Cover letter” and ask why a candidate wants to join your team. You can also make any field required or not required. To add a new field, simply click on the corresponding button and choose the type of a field according to your goals. Apart from text fields, you can add dropdown lists, checkboxes, radio buttons, and rating scales. For example, you may want to add a required checkbox to make sure that the applicants are authorized to work in the country of your company location. Once an applicant fills out the form and clicks “Submit”, you can redirect them to another page or simply thank them for participating and close the job application form automatically. You can also fine-tune the following Schedule

Select dates you want the job application form to be available on a website (Behavior tab). It might be useful if you’re planning to limit the period of time when new applications are accepted.

Placement

Decide on what pages you want the form to appear (Targeting tab). This is applicable if you want to have the form appear on the relevant pages of your website, such as “About”, “Contact”, or “Careers”.

Audience

You may want to make the form visible to the selected audiences, based on their location, language, IP, and more. (Targeting tab). For example, if you’re only looking for local applicants, you can indicate that by showing the form in the selected areas.

Autoresponder

Finally you can send emails to those who have filled out the form and included their email addresses (Integrations tab). To automate the workflow, you can also integrate the form with various 3rd party software – such as your CRM or your Human Resources app.

Job application form examples you may consider using Typically, the form placed on the website serves as the first stage of the funnel and a primary filter to sort out the applicants based on the most essential requirements – such as eligibility to work in the country, schedule peculiarities, or the type of employment. That's why we recommend including the fields with the non-negotiable terms the job position suggests. Consider the example above. It obviously doesn't not collect sufficient information about the applicant's skills, yet it instantly gives you the understanding of the basic job terms they're looking for. This might be a good idea when you expect a large volume of applications and you want to optimize the time filtering them. And remember, you don't always need to ask candidates to upload a resume – a much more convenient practice might be to ask for a link to their resume or their LinkedIn profile, just like in the example of a laconic form below. Add a simple job application form to your website today After this brief walkthrough, you should be able to add a basic job application form to your website within minutes. And we hope such a form will be sufficient to help with the early-stage pre-qualifying. If you'd like to add an additional layer of information about the candidate, you may also want to use website survey forms. Thus, you can ask candidates to provide more details and use advanced settings such as conditional logic – when the questions change based on the applicant's responses. Good luck with finding the right people for your team!

How to add an exit website survey and optimize conversions

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.

