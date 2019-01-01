Keep reading to learn how to get feedback on your website using GetSiteControl tools: suggestion boxes, contact forms, feedback tabs and buttons, surveys, ratings, and exit popups.

Get to know your customers better! Encourage them to share their thoughts using custom forms as website feedback widgets. You can make the forms as simple or as complex as you want to get the information that will help you improve your products, services, and overall customer experience.

Furthermore, you can choose whether all the visitors will see the form or just a part of them. For example, a simple feedback box can be displayed to 100% of your audience, but you may want to proactively reach visitors from a particular location, a specific device, or those who have come to your website through a particular campaign (UTM). It all depends on your goals.

Technically, a feedback widget is a form that can be displayed as a modal popup, a floating bar, a tab, or a slide-in. You can select the pages it is displayed on as well as the moment it is displayed.

And if you think someone will make an effort to find your contact info and write an email without being asked for it, you’re most probably wrong. As a rule of thumb, if you want to get feedback on a website, you’ll have to proactively ask for it. This is exactly where website feedback widgets come so handy.

You probably know that most visitors will leave your website without taking any action. Among other things, that means you may never find out the answers to the most crucial questions:

Here is how to create a website feedback widget

To start getting feedback on your website, you first need to decide what type of questions you are trying to find answers to and what type of responses you expect to receive. Assuming you already have an idea, let’s get technical:

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account (use the form above to create an account if you haven’t done that yet) Click Create widget and choose the form type you need. Most probably you’ll want to use a contact or survey form On the Appearance tab, choose a color theme and a webpage position (the example above is a right-side slide-in) On the Content tab, you can use one of the available form templates or add your own custom fields To set up the moment your widget will appear on the page, go to the Behavior tab If you need to display the website feedback widgets on selected pages only, go to the Targeting tab Once finished with creation, save the widget and activate it You’ll receive notifications about new messages to your email and reply to them right from your inbox

In the process, you can preview the widget at any time to see how it will look on your website.

Website feedback widgets you can use

The first and the most obvious way to suggest visitors leave their feedback is through a floating contact button or a tab, and we’ve noticed these are the options most GetSiteControl users choose for their websites. However, if you want to encourage user engagement in a more active way, consider other options as well:

Floating bars

Bars are the second most popular form used to collect feedback on a website, and that is easy to explain. They are always in sight, they look unobtrusive, and they fit more text than a tab or a button. The latter allows you to place a more enticing call-to-action that will attract more visitors.

Slide-ins

This form of widgets is more eye-catching than a floating bar or a tab, yet less obtrusive than a modal popping up in the middle of the page. Slide-ins appear from the right or left bottom corner and it’s best if you set them to display after a visitor has scrolled down at least 30-50% of the page or spent some time exploring your content.

Think of it this way: on the one hand, you don’t interrupt user experience with a massive suggestion box right away, on the other hand – you only engage with those who had enough time to form an opinion or a question.

On our blog, we’ve already talked about exit-intent popups and their power to convert abandoning users into customers. It’s been established that the moment someone is leaving your website appears to be quite convenient to offer a deal or at least ask for feedback.

Most likely you already have a couple of ideas on why people abandon your website. Why not use exit popups to validate them? Suggest abandoning visitors share their opinion about the experience, ask them to rate your website, or even consider adding a website exit survey to collect feedback in a more organized way.

Looking for more information on the topic?

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.