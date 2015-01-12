Offer discounts to customers on your website

If you’re selling goods or services on your website, you know that nothing brings sales faster than discounts. However, changing the content on your landing pages or product pages every time you want to run a quick promo is too time-consuming. It’s way easier to offer a discount to your customers through a popup like this one 👇

All you need to do is select a template, change the copy, and decide when and where to display your offer. For instance, you can display it a few seconds after a visitor arrives on your website, once they start heading to the exit, or while they’re viewing a specific page. You can also just add a sitewide sticky bar featuring a coupon code, your current promo announcement, or offering a discount in exchange for an email subscription 👇

If you’d like to use this approach to start offering discounts on your website, below, we’ll show you how to do that using Getsitecontrol – an easy-to-use popup builder. There’s no need for you to be tech-savvy or deal with the code: just select a template from the gallery below and follow the instructions.

Before you get started, consider creating a Getsitecontrol account. Getsitecontrol works on any platform; all you need is to connect it to your website following easy steps. If your website is on WordPress, use the dedicated Getsitecontrol plugin. If you are using any other platform, you can learn everything about the installation process here. If you’re on Shopify, read this guide to offering discounts on Shopify. Now that we got that out of the way, let’s dive right in. Step 1. Select a template There are several popup formats for you to choose from: modal popups, sticky bars, slide-ins, and sidebars. They all appear on the page differently: some are more attention-grabbing, others are less intrusive. Visit the template gallery and select the format you believe will be the most appropriate for your website. Once you select a template, follow the prompts on the right-hand side to add it to the Getsitecontrol dashboard. Step 2. Type the discount offer Once in the dashboard, you can easily customize the popup in terms of the copy and design. To change the text, just click on it and type the details of your offer. In the example below, we’re setting up a welcome offer to provide a discount to first-time customers. Notice that the coupon code is spelled in the offer description and right on the button. Now, it’s always a good practice to create short and easy-to-spell coupon codes, however, ideally, you want to give your customers the possibility to copy it to the clipboard and paste it at checkout – so they don’t have to remember it. We’ll show you how to do it in the next section. Step 3. Assign the copying feature to the button click Once you’re finished editing the text of your offer, you need to assign the copy-to-clipboard action to the button click. To do that, click on the button text and select the corresponding option from the Actions menu. Then paste the coupon code to the first input field 👇 When a customer clicks on the button, they’ll see a default pop-up message saying “Copied!” From there, all they need is to paste the code at checkout. Notice that in our example, the coupon code and the text on the button are the same, however, they don’t have to be. For instance, on the button you may want to place a call to action, such as COPY COUPON, meanwhile the coupon code can be any word or combination. Here is an example 👇

In this case, the button text says ‘COPY COUPON’, but the coupon code in the button-click settings is SHIPFREE. So, when a customer hits the button, they will copy ‘SHIPFREE’ to the clipboard. Step 4. Adjust targeting settings Once ready, use the Targeting tab to set the conditions for when and where the discount offer should pop up. For instance, if you’re promoting a welcome offer for new visitors, you’ll want to display it a couple of seconds after they land on your website. Notice that by default the offer will be displayed on every page of your website. If you want to include or exclude some pages, use the controls in the Show widget on these pages section. At this point, the popup is ready. Hit Save & close in the top right corner and activate it on your website. To see the performance of the popup, use the Statistics report in your Getsitecontrol dashboard. Should you want to change the copy or targeting settings, you’ll be able to do it at any moment. How to offer discounts to customers in an online store: common practices Now that you know the basics of creating a popup in Getsitecontrol, let’s review three common practices for offering discounts on a website. If you like any of the templates from the examples below, feel free to use them in your store. 1. Offer a time-limited discount (create a sense of urgency) We talk about limited-time offers a lot on our blog, and the truth is, they work very well for ecommerce. Whether you’re running a flash sale or a seasonal clearance, the offer will be more efficient if you add a sense of urgency. In the example below, the sense of urgency is achieved through the date 👇

To recreate this example, you can either type the date of your choice or display the current date of the customer’s visit by adding the following expression to the copy: {{$date}} . 2. Offer a discount to customers in exchange for an email Another common practice is offering a discount in exchange for an email address. If you’re trying to grow your email list, this tactic is like killing two birds with one stone: you get a new subscriber and increase the chances of purchase by providing a discount. If you decide to implement this tactic, you’ll need to select a popup with an email capture form from the gallery.

Once your visitors submit the form, you can either display the coupon code in the submission success message or set up an autoresponder – an automated message sent to the new subscriber’s email. 3. Offer a discount to customers who are leaving Shopping cart and product page abandonment is a huge problem in ecommerce. One way you can try to prevent abandonment on your website is by offering a discount right before visitors leave.

To implement this tactic, select ‘Exit intent’ in the Targeting settings when you create the conditions for displaying the popup. You can also add your shopping cart or product page URLs to the field indicating where to display the offer. 💡Sometimes, displaying a discount code right on the popup may encourage customers to go back and finalize the purchase. However, for some items, the purchase decision cycle is longer and a discount will not be an incentive for immediate checkout. In this case, it’s more efficient to deliver the coupon code to the customer’s email and send a gentle reminder after some time. Increase online sales with timely customer offers Discounts are the engine of ecommerce sales. They’re also unparalleled when it comes to converting first-time visitors – the most challenging step in the marketing funnel. Eliminate the guesswork, and start offering them on your website today. With Getsitecontrol, it’s fast and simple. There’s no commitment or credit card information required to get started, so you’re not risking anything either. Go ahead and try it for yourself.

You’re reading Getsitecontrol usecase collection where we talk about the best practices for using website popups. This usecase is a part of Make announcements section.