How to set up targeting for widgets

The key to the great widget performance is not only in the enticing copy and the eye-catching visuals. It is also very important to make sure that your widget will appear in the right place at the right time — and the right audience will see it. Only then you can be sure that it will be fully effective.

Getsitecontrol offers flexible targeting settings that give you full control over your widget. You can choose when it will start and stop displaying, which audience will see it and how often it will be shown.

To fine-tune the Targeting settings, switch to the Targeting tab when creating a widget. And dive in the guide below to learn everything about these settings!

Page targeting

Targeting by audience

Start conditions

Stop conditions

Schedule

Page targeting

Page targeting, or URL targeting, allows you to specify the pages of your website where your widget will appear. You can choose to show it across all site pages or make it visible only on particular ones.

To set up page targeting, find the Where should this widget appear? section on the Targeting tab.

By default your widget is set to appear on all pages of your website: the asterisk (*) in the Include section means “anything goes here”.

Showing and hiding widgets on particular pages

If you want the widget to show up only on one page, add the exact URL of that page to the Include section to create a targeting rule.

The domain name of your website is already included there, so just add the part of the link that goes after it.

You can also hide the widget on one particular page while keeping it on all other pages. In the Exclude section, click +Add expression and paste the URL of the page you want to exclude.

Showing and hiding widgets on a group of pages

We already mentioned that an asterisk (*) in the targeting rule means “anything goes here”. Knowing that, you can use it to create rules for groups of pages.

In the example below the widget will be shown on all pages starting with 'newsite.com/blog' no matter what other characters are in the URL after that. According to this rule, the widget will appear on all the blog posts, but won’t be visible on the rest of the site pages.

Targeting query parameters

Sometimes the information that you want to use in targeting conditions can be contained in query parameters.

In the URLs, you can find query parameters at the very end. They are opened with a question mark (?). A word that comes right after the question mark is a parameter, and it can hold values. The value for the corresponding parameter is given after the symbol “equals” (=). An URL can contain multiple parameters, and in such cases, they are separated by an ampersand (&).

To add a targeting rule for a specific query parameter, click the Edit button in the Include or Exclude section.

Find the Query section and add a key and a value for your query string parameter.

Click Save to save the changes.

You’ll see that the key and the value are added to your URL targeting rule.

Targeting by audience

In this section, you can decide which part of your audience will see the widget based on specific filters. For example, you can choose to show it only to website visitors from a particular location, using a certain device, or coming to your site from a specific source.

These settings are available in the Show widget to visitors if section of the Targeting tab.

There’s no filter chosen by default. This means that if you leave this section as it is, your widget will be shown to everyone who visits your site.

Adding a new filter

To create a targeting rule, click +Add filter link, switch to the necessary category and find the right filter on the list.

Double-click it and add a new filter. First of all, choose an operator from the drop-down list: in most cases, you’ll need to choose between is/is not and match/does not match options.

Then choose the value for this rule from the second drop-down list. For some filters, like UTM tags or API parameters, you’ll need to type or paste it instead.

When you finish adding the value, click Done to save the changes.

There are 5 groups of filters available.

Geo

You can choose to display each of your widgets only to website visitors coming from a specific country, state/region, or city. Alternatively, you can exclude visitors from a certain location from seeing your widgets.

Device

This filter allows to show widgets based on the visitors’ device characteristics: the browser and OS they are using, the language of their browser, the device screen width, and the type of device itself.

Visit

The filters in this group are based on the details of the person’s visit to your site: whether it is the first one or not, what’s the source they are coming from, how many pages this visitor has already seen on your site.

Developer

Here you’ll find some advanced options, such as API targeting, targeting by IP addresses, specific cookies, and HTML conditions. Please note that some of these options require programming knowledge.

UTM

If you are using UTM tags to track campaigns, you can use the same tags to target widgets to website visitors coming from particular sources. You can include or exclude visitors based on any of the five UTM parameters: campaign, content, medium, source, and term.

Combining several filters

You can add several audience filters and combine them using the OR and AND operators.

If you connect two filters using the OR operator, your widget will be shown to the visitors who fit at least one criterion. For example, if we use the rule below, the widget will be shown to visitors who use tablets or mobile devices to visit your site.

If you connect two filters using the AND operator, your widget will only be shown to the visitors who fit all the criteria. For example, with the rule below, the widget will be shown to visitors with mobile devices with iOS operating system only.

To create different combinations of several filters, it’s possible to use segments. They can be combined with AND and OR operators, just like separate filters.

To add the second segment to your targeting rule, click the +Add segment link.

Once it is added, choose the operator as shown below:

You can use segments to create complex targeting rules. For example, you can show your widget to visitors from specific countries, but exclude those who live in particular cities in these countries.

The rule below illustrates how you can show the widget to all visitors from France or Germany, excluding those who live in capitals of both countries.

Start conditions

Sometimes the best option is to show the widget just when visitors enter the website. However, some messages are better shown to those who have already spent some time on it and who are sure to be interested in what you offer.

In the Start to display the widget section you can adjust start conditions so that your widget would always appear on time.

By default, widgets are displayed as soon as visitors open the page. To change this, you can remove the default at once condition and add new ones.

Adding a new condition

To add a new start condition, click the +Add condition link. Then choose the necessary one from the drop-down list.

For the most conditions, you’ll need to specify the value: for example, the delay in seconds or the scroll depth in percent. Once you’ve specified it, click Done to save the changes.

Let’s take a closer look at the available condition options.

Exit intent

Exit intent widgets appear on the site when a visitor is trying to leave it. To figure out that someone’s about to go away from the site, we use the technology which is based on tracking mouse movements. So our exit intent widgets are shown in situations where:

the visitor reaches (with their mouse) to close the tab

the visitor reaches to close the browser

the visitor reaches to open a new tab

the visitor reaches to type a new URL in the address bar

Basically, whenever the visitor's mouse reaches the top of the browser, the exit intent widget is triggered.

Scroll depth

If you choose to show the widget based on scroll depth, it will appear when a visitor scrolls down a certain percentage of the page. This means that it will only be shown to the visitors who have already scrolled deep enough and are obviously interested in the page content.

Inactivity

This option enables you to show widgets to idle visitors. These are people who have stayed on the page for a while without taking any actions. With this trigger, you have an opportunity to show them a hint, suggest to get in touch with you in case they are stuck with something on your site, or deliver a special offer that can nudge them into purchasing.

Time on page

Timing is one of the most important aspects to consider when setting up popups. If you show it too early, it may interrupt visitors’ experience. And if the delay is too long, they may leave before even seeing the popup. Using this trigger, you can choose when to show the widget after the page loads — and eventually find the perfect timing.

Time on site

Just like the previous one, this option enables you to set the time of delay. However, it is based not on the time visitors spend on the page but on the time they spend on your site in the whole. You can use it to set a longer delay without worrying that a visitor will switch to the next page and miss your message.

Showing widgets programmatically

There is one more option to show your widget. You can display it when a site visitor performs a certain action on your website: clicks a button, link, image or adds an item to cart. To learn more about this option, take a look at this guide. Please note that this is an advanced feature that requires some programming knowledge.

Showing widgets via a link

In addition to all the triggers listed above, you can show your Getsitecontrol widget to your audience without actually putting it on your website. For every widget in your dashboard you can get a link and share anywhere you want: in your emails, social media, messengers, etc. You can learn more about this option here.

Combining several conditions

You can add several start conditions and combine them using the OR and AND operators.

If you connect two conditions using the OR operator, your widget will be shown when at least one of them is met. For example, if we use the rule below, visitors will see the widget after they scrolled 50% of the page or after 5 seconds, whichever happens first.

If you connect two conditions using the AND operator, your widget will only be shown if both the conditions are met. For example, if we use the rule below, the widget will be shown to visitors who scrolled 50% of the page and spend 5 seconds on it.

Stop conditions

You can control not only the start conditions for your widget, but also the way it will stop showing to site visitors. These settings can be found in the Stop to display the widget section.

There’s no default condition in this section, so if you don’t add any, your widget will be shown to the visitors who match other targeting conditions each time they visit your site.

To change this, click the +Add condition link. Then choose the necessary condition from the drop-down list.

For the most conditions, you’ll need to specify the value: for example, the amount of times visitors should see the widget before it will be hidden from them. Once you’ve specified it, click Done to save the changes.

There are four conditions available in this section.

Submission

This condition allows you to hide the widget from visitors after they submitted it — subscribed to your newsletter, filled out a contact form or clicked a button on your promo. You can hide it from them forever or for a specific period of time. The visitors who have not submitted your widget yet will keep seeing it on your site.

Closure

This condition is very similar to the previous one. The difference is that it hides the widget for a while (or forever) after the user closes it using the close button or the corresponding link. With this setting even the visitors who don’t want to interact with the widget won’t keep seeing it over and over again.

View

Sometimes it is necessary to pause the widget for a while after a visitor sees it for the first time. You can specify for how long it should be paused or just hide it forever, which comes in handy for some specific notifications.

Amount of views

However, not all widgets should be hidden or paused after the very first view. If you want the visitors to see your widget several times before it stops, you can choose this condition. Specify the necessary amount of times the widget should be shown to one visitor, and you’re good to go.

Combining several conditions

You can add several stop conditions and combine them using the OR and AND operators.

If you connect two conditions using the OR operator, your widget will be paused or stopped when at least one of them is met. For example, if we use the rule below, the visitors won’t see the widget ever again if they submitted it or will see it again in 7 days if they just closed it.

If you connect two conditions using the AND operator, your widget will stop showing when both the conditions are met. For example, if we use the rule below, the widget will be paused for 5 minutes after the visitor sees it. Then after being shown 5 times the widget will stop forever for this visitor.

Schedule

You can schedule specific dates, days of the week, and time, on which a widget will start and stop to be displayed. This can be really useful for time-limited offers, notifications about special events, or weekend sales.

To specify the day and time, click the +Add condition link in the Schedule section on the Targeting tab.

You’ll see three scheduling options available at the moment. Click on the one you want to add, specify the details and click Done to save the changes.

This option will help you to schedule specific dates on which a widget will start and stop to be displayed. It will show up on your site at 00:00 start date and will be hidden at 23:59 stop date.

Time

Here you can specify the time when your widget will start and stop working. Unless you add other targeting conditions, the widget will be shown at the specified time every day for as long as it is active.

Days of week

Here you can schedule widgets for specific days of the week. For example, you can choose to show one widget on Saturday and Sunday and another one on weekdays. You can easily create a separate widget for each day of the week if you need it.

Combining several conditions

You can add several scheduling conditions and combine them using the OR and AND operators to create unique scenarios.

If you connect two conditions using the OR operator, your widget will be shown when at least one of them is met. For example, if we use the rule below, the visitors will see the widget if they visit the site between 12:00 and 13:00 or between 18:00 and 19:00. They won’t see it at any other time. This scenario comes in handy if you have several maintenance periods scheduled on your site.

If you connect two conditions using the AND operator, your widget will show up when both the conditions are met. For example, if we use the rule below, the widget will only be visible on weekdays 09:00 to 17:00 — in the working hours.

To create different combinations of several conditions, it’s possible to use segments. They can be combined with AND and OR operators, just like separate conditions.

To add the second segment to your targeting rule, click the +Add segment link.

Once it is added, choose the operator as shown below:

You can use segments to create complex targeting rules. For example, you can set up your widget to appear within a certain period of time on weekdays and within another period on weekends, as shown below.