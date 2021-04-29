How to cross-sell products on Shopify

So if you’re here because you’re looking for a more efficient way to cross-sell, consider popups:

As a result, buyers can’t fully understand the value of recommendations and often ignore them.

According to Baymard , more than half of websites fail to cross-sell successfully because their recommendations lack the essential information about the recommended products.

Scroll through and click on the templates to see them in action. For this tutorial, we’ll be using the template below, but feel free to pick any other popup based on your needs.

The fastest way to get started is to select one of the templates from this post or the gallery on the right-hand side 👉

First, you need to add the Getsitecontrol app to your Shopify store. Just install the official plugin and it will handle the integration. The installation process is quite straightforward, and there’s no need to deal with the code. If you stumble at any point, feel free to consult with the instructions .

In this post, we’ll show you how to create cross-sell popups using Getsitecontrol popup builder for Shopify. We’ll also include a few templates you can add to your store within minutes.

Popups provide enough space to fit a high-quality image of a recommended product along with the description and important details.

They come in handy if you want to recommend complementary, supplementary, or related products to your customers before they checkout.

Once you find the template you like, follow the prompts to add it to your Getsitecontrol dashboard where you can change the copy and the image.

Step 2. Adjust the copy

To adjust the copy, click on the corresponding fields on the right-hand side and type the new text.

For best results, try to include the product title, price, and key characteristics to provide customers with the information they need to understand the value of your recommendation.

💡It’s a good practice to add customer reviews or average product rating to the copy.

Step 3. Upload your product imag

Including a high-quality product image is essential for cross-selling. To change the image on a template, you’ll need to use the popup Appearance settings.

Once you choose to edit the image, proceed to change it on the next screen. You’ll have several options to add a new image, but we recommend uploading your own product photos or importing them directly from your website.

To upload your own image, open the Import tab, hit Upload image , and select the image from your computer. To import an image from a website, open the Import tab, switch to Website and type your store address in the search field. Getsitecontrol will fetch all the images from your store, so you can click on them and see how they look on the popup.

The latter option will work if you know you have the right size and quality product images on your website. Otherwise, it may be more convenient to import them directly from your computer.

Step 4. Allow customers to add items to cart upon button click

Cross-selling is only efficient when it minimizes the decision-making process for the customer. To streamline the journey, we recommend adding the product directly to the cart when customers hit the ADD TO CART button.

To do that, you‘ll need to generate the following URL:

https://getsitecontrol-store.myshopify.com/cart/add/?id=36769735573667

where 36769735573667 is a Variant ID number of the recommended product. You can find variant IDs for each product in your Shopify dashboard following these steps.

To assign that URL to the button click, go back to the Content settings and click on the button field on the right-hand side. Then hit Open URL , paste your link, and click Done .

Now, if a customer hits ADD TO CART, they’ll be taken to the cart with that product already being added.

Of course, this may not always be the case. For instance, if you’re recommending a product that has variations, it makes sense to send the customer to the product page.

The last step is to set up the conditions for the cross-sell popup to appear. If you’re cross-selling related or complementary items, you probably want the recommendations to pop up when a customer adds particular products to their cart.

You also want to make sure the recommended item isn’t already in your customer’s cart.

To set up these rules, open Targeting settings.

Find Show widget to visitors if , proceed to add a new filter, and select Shopify. Then set the following condition:

Cart variant contains ID of the item selected by the customer AND Cart variant does not contain ID of the recommended item.

If one recommendation is related to multiple products, use the OR operator to include all of them – as illustrated above ☝️ In this case, if a customer adds any of these products to the cart, the cross-sell popup will be triggered.

Once you finish, go to Stop to display the widget and set the rule that makes sense in your scenario. In our example, if a customer accepts the recommendation and adds the item to the cart, they will never see this popup again; if they choose to close the popup, they won’t see it for a week.

How to cross-sell products without annoying your customers

You can find plenty of guides to cross-selling and upselling products on Shopify, but the key is to keep your recommendations timely and genuinely helpful. Here are three tips to make use of.

Keep it relevant

As much as you might be tempted to recommend your best-selling product to everyone, only do that if it’s truly related to the items selected by the customer. The more to-the-point your recommendations are, the higher the chances that customers will accept them.

Provide enough details

Make it easy for customers to make an informed decision just by briefly looking at the popup. Include a high-quality photo of a product you’re recommending, its key characteristics and the price. If you’re recommending a product that has size or color variations, make sure to feature that information in the copy or image.