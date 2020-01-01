How to install widgets on Shopify

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Shopify store you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a site built with Shopify:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Shopify account, go to Online Store and click Themes in the menu on the left. Then click the Customize button.

Click Theme actions at the lower left of the screen and choose Edit code from the menu.

You will see a list of files and folders. The file you need to edit is called theme.liquid and is located in the Layout folder. Scroll to the very end of this file and paste the code you have copied from Getsitecontrol right before the closing </body> tag. Click Save to save the changes.

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Shopify site.