At Getwebcraft Limited, we believe email marketing should only be done with the recipient's consent. We also have zero tolerance for spam.

To prevent any form of unsolicited email marketing, we require our customers to comply with our Anti-Spam policy. Failure to do so may result in the account suspension.

What is considered spam?

Spam is any unsolicited, unwanted, or irrelevant email message sent in bulk to recipients who have not given their explicit consent to receive such messages.

Examples of spam include:

marketing communications sent without the recipient's permission,

messages containing false or misleading information,

messages designed to deceive or defraud the recipient,

phishing emails disguised as legitimate emails to obtain personal information,

emails containing viruses or malware,

chain emails forwarded without consent,

emails without an opt-out or unsubscribe link.

Getwebcraft does not condone any form of spamming and takes measures to prevent our email marketing software from being used for spamming purposes.

Permission-based email marketing principles

To comply with our Anti-Spam Policy, our customers must adhere to permission-based email marketing principles, including the following:

Customers can only send marketing emails to those who have explicitly given their consent to receive such emails. If website forms are used to collect emails, and double opt-in isn’t activated, the forms must collect explicit consent from new subscribers via a mandatory checkbox. All marketing emails sent using Getsitecontrol must include an easily visible and functional unsubscribe link. Customers must comply with all applicable anti-spam laws, including the CAN-SPAM Act in the United States, the CASL in Canada, and the GDPR in the European Union.

Account suspension and termination rules

Getwebcraft monitors all customer accounts to ensure compliance with our Anti-Spam Policy. We reserve the right to suspend accounts if there are any indications of spam activity. Such indications include:

Spam complaint rate over 0.2%

Bounce rate over 5%

Unsubscribe rate over 1%

Customers violating our policy may have their accounts suspended or terminated.

We take our Anti-Spam Policy very seriously and expect our customers to do the same. By following our guidelines, you can ensure that your email marketing practices are compliant and avoid account suspension or termination.