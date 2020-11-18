Use Surveys in Your Shopify Store to Find Out What Your Customers Want

Luckily, there is an easy way to get answers to all these questions. With Getsitecontrol, a no-code website form builder, you can add surveys to a Shopify store in the form of a modal popup, sticky bar, or a slide-in.

Of all tools, surveys are the only surefire way to find out what your customers think about your business.

To make sure you collect valuable insights only, you can determine a set of rules for when and where to display your survey.

For example, the survey above is aimed to identify your customers’ objections. The best strategy would be to display it if a customer has been on a product page for too long without moving further down the funnel.

Keep reading if you want to know how to:

How to add a survey to Shopify

Before we get started, you’ll need to install Getsitecontrol on your website. Find Getsitecontrol in the Shopify App Store and start your free trial. Then follow the steps from the guide below.

Step 1. Select a survey template

The fastest way to create a survey is by using survey form templates from the Getsitecontrol gallery.

Suppose you want to find out what prevents people from purchasing your new product collection. Instead of creating a survey from scratch, you can use the template featured above! Make a click on it to activate the preview mode; then follow the instructions on the right-hand side of the screen. You’ll be prompted to sign in to Getsitecontrol using your Shopify account.

Once in the dashboard, you’ll be able to customize the content:

Use the right-side menu to edit the copy, add or modify fields, and adjust the text on the button. Notice, in the bottom right corner the form has a second page. It’s a thank you note displayed after a customer submits their response, and you can modify its content, too.

Step 2. Decide where and when you want to display the survey

If you’re trying to find out what prevents people from purchasing particular products, you need to display the survey:

On pages with these particular products only

After a customer has spent a significant amount of time on a page without being active

Before you start, you need to add tags to the products from the new collection in your Shopify dashboard. Once the new products are tagged, open the Targeting tab.

In this tab, you need to set three rules.

Find Show widget to visitors if and apply the Shopify filter. Then select ‘Product tag’ and specify the tag you created earlier. This way, the survey will only pop up on the pages with the products from your new collection. Find Start to display the widget and remove the ‘at once’ condition. Then select either ‘Time on page’ or ‘Inactivity’ and type the number of seconds that makes sense to you. Move on to Stop to display the widget and select the desired condition. For instance, you can stop displaying the survey after a customer submits their response or closes the form.

If you save and activate your Shopify survey at this point, it will start displaying under the conditions you’ve selected. To view real-time responses, just keep an eye on the general statistics report right in your Getsitecontrol dashboard.

How to offer a coupon as a survey incentive

Now, if you’ve ever tried to run any survey that requires effort from the respondents, you know that people tend to ignore those.

So, how do you incentivize customers to participate? The answer is simple. You offer coupons.

If you ask an open-ended question or if your survey contains multiple pages, offering an incentive is a good idea.

Coupons help to lower survey abandonment and increase survey response rates.

For example, if you’re running a multi-page demographic survey in your Shopify store, consider providing a discount to entice customers to participate: