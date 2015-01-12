Add a cookie consent message to your website

Here you’ll learn how to use GetSiteControl popups to notify visitors that your website uses cookies and to make your cookie policy prominent as required by the EU cookie law.

What is the best way to display a cookie notification? Is there an ultimate cookie consent example? Does it have to be formal or can I get creative with the copy? Due to the EU cookie law expanded with the GDPR in 2018, cookie messages have been among the most discussed topics in the community of website owners for quite some time. And if you’re now looking for the way to add one to your website, you’re on the right page.

Here is how to add a cookie message to your website

Let’s briefly review the technical part. To add a cookie notification, you can use GetSiteControl popups – it doesn’t require you to have any coding knowledge or experience. The most popular popup types used for displaying the “this website uses cookies” message are:

slide-ins appearing in the lower left/right corner (illustrated above)

floating bars placed at the top or the bottom of the page (illustrated below).

To quickly recreate one for your website, follow these steps:

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab, choose a color and position for your cookie widget On the Content tab, enter the cookie message and provide a link to the page where visitors can find more information about your cookie policy. If you’re looking for cookie consent examples, we’ve gathered some of them below.

Now, one more detail before we finish. It’s almost equally important to notify your website visitors about cookies and to stay unobtrusive at the same time. That means you should fine-tune the cookie banner behavior settings. So, on the Behavior tab, select the following option:

Stop to display the widget — after the user performs the action.

Here, the action is a visitor clicking the “I agree” or “Understood” button on your cookie notification, and once they do, the banner will not be displayed anymore. Once everything is set up, you can save the widget and activate it.

What you should include to your cookie notification

This is the part where we should probably remind you this is not legal advice but rather another material provided for informational purposes, so feel free to check out European Union regulations and GDPR website for additional guidelines. It’s quite unequivocal, however, that the rulebook requires you to obtain a "clear, informed consent" from visitors in order to use cookies that track their data. With that in mind, here is what we suggest your cookie widget consists of:

An eye-catching banner appearing at once during the first visit

A clear “this website uses cookies” message

A link to the page with your Cookie Policy or Privacy Policy

An interactive element (a button) to collect active consent from your website visitors

Cookie consent examples

The whole point of a cookie message is to notify visitors that your website uses cookies and provide them with the way to agree to it. We haven’t found an ultimate guide on what a cookie message must look like exactly, and as you’ve probably seen, some websites use formal lengthy notifications, others place just a brief message.

Here is an example. Notice how INUSUAL (below) uses a left-side slide-in designed to match their website’s color theme. This feature is available on the Appearance tab and allows you to quickly configure a set of colors that go well with your website.

What most cookie messages have in common is a brief explanation of the reason cookies are used. Some of the most frequently named reasons are the following:

Better experience delivery

Website traffic analysis

Website performance optimization

Again, you can always expand your statement and provide all the details on how your website uses cookies and why in the Privacy Policy/Cookie Policy. It’s highly recommended to link to it from your cookie consent widget. Note that you can place a link to another page right in the notification copy or you can set up a new page to be opened once a visitor clicks on the button. It depends on what your button text is and how you decide to obtain user’s consent.

Some website owners get creative with the copy and the image. And that might be a great idea because it attracts user attention and helps you create a positive experience. Take TheNextWeb as an example:

This cookie banner hasn’t been made in GetSiteControl but given that you can upload any image from your desktop and tweak the copy as long as it doesn’t defeat the purpose of the cookie notification, you can recreate something similar on your website as well.

If you’re looking for more cookie consent examples, there is a good roundup collected by Termsfeed, a Terms and Conditions generating website. And if you’re ready to create your own cookie message, go ahead and sign in to your GetSiteControl account.