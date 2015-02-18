If you’re selling goods or services online, you probably want to focus more on fulfilling your orders rather than the process of collecting them. That’s why having a website order form is essential for a growing business. It helps automate the workflow and optimize your efforts.

With GetSiteControl you’ll be able to create a form that meets both requirements within minutes even if you’re a non-techie.

This easy-to-use form builder allows for adding custom fields to collect customer’s contact details, info about the order, and any other data that’s important for you to process the request. Design the form to match your website style, make sure it looks good on mobile screens, place it on select pages, and receive instant email notifications whenever a new order is received.

In this post, we’ll go over each of these steps and include few examples you can use for your business.

Here is how to create an online order form in GetSiteControl

First, you need to create an account and connect GetSiteControl to your website. If your website is on WordPress, just install the official plugin and it will handle the integration. Other platform users will need to copy and paste a code snippet to their sites before the closing </body> tag. Detailed instruction for each website platform is available here.

The entire process shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes. And when you’re done, make sure the app is up and running by going to GetSiteControl dashboard and checking the code installation.

Now, let’s get to the part where we create an actual online order form:

In your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Create widget and choose Contact. On the Appearance tab, choose a webpage position for your form. For this case, typically, bottom panels are the number one choice. When clicked on, they open a full-size form like the one shown at the beginning of the post. You can also choose the colors for the widget or simply apply the theme of your website. On the Content tab, choose the Online order form template. Here you can customize the names of the fields, modify them, and add new ones. When you finish with the adjustments, save the widget by clicking OK and activate it.

Your online order form is ready and will instantly go live on every page of your website. You’ll be receiving notifications about new orders to your email and when a response is required, you’ll be able to reply right from your inbox. If you expect a larger volume of orders, you can also download them in bulk from GetSiteControl dashboard conveniently formatted in an Excel file.

How to make the most out of your website order form

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, a good online order form should serve two purposes: make your customer experience smooth and optimize the order collection process for you. Below, we’re sharing few tips on how to achieve both by tweaking the settings.

Place the form on select pages

Using the Targeting tab, you can select on which pages to display (or not to display) the widget. This might be reasonable if your website has multiple pages and on some of them – such as About, Contact us, F.A.Q. or even Home – an online order form just wouldn’t make much sense.

Another reason you might want to consider using this option is to create custom forms for different product or service categories if you have them on separate pages. For instance, if you sell cakes and cupcakes, you probably don’t want to have the same order form for both.

Make sure it looks good on mobile

The number of purchases made on mobile is expected to approach 50% of all ecommerce sales in 2019, so you want to be confident your online order form is easy to find and fill out on smaller screens. That’s why we always suggest using the mobile screen preview feature before publishing the widget. If needed, you can adjust the position of the tab and the CTA for mobile devices.

Free your customers from filling too many fields

Having as few fields as possible is a well-known rule for any form because nobody has the patience to fill endless questionnaires. However, for some businesses, it’s really hard to avoid additional fields – especially when we’re talking about custom orders.

In such cases, we encourage you to use dropdown menus and checkboxes with pre-filled information. Your customers will appreciate it because of the speed and convenience, meanwhile, you’ll avoid misconceptions and mistypings in your orders.

Consider displaying ETA after the form is submitted

It’s always nice to set clear expectations for your customers and remind them about what happens after they fill out the form. If there’s not enough space left on the form to add a description or a note, you can make use of the Success page feature or an Autoresponder.

The first one is a brief message displayed on the widget after the form is submitted. You may want to include additional information about the processing time, provide your contacts, or even suggest further actions – like visiting your blog or following your social media page.

An autoresponder is another handy feature that allows you to send instant automated emails to everyone who fills out the form. You can set it up on the Integrations tab of the dashboard and use with or instead of the “Success page”.

Connect your online order form with the business software you use

Finally, you should know that GetSiteControl integrates with Zapier, which in its turn enables you to create connections with over 1000+ of cloud apps including CRM, invoicing, and payment solutions. So, if you’re looking for automating the process even more, you might want to explore this option.