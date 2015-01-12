Place a technical support request form on your website

From the logistics standpoint, the process won’t differ much for your team, as you’ll be able to integrate the form with Helpdesk software or any other business app of your choice. If you’re a small business owner handling requests by yourself, you can opt-in to receive instant notifications about new messages and reply straight from your inbox.

It is a common practice to display it as a tab or a floating side button that opens a modal popup upon click. However, you can also set it up to appear upon certain actions made on a website. For instance, on GetSiteControl website, we have a contact form popping up when a visitor clicks the “Contact us” link at the bottom of the page. You can scroll down right now to see how it works.

When your customers are already on the website and they have a technical question, it’s much easier for them to send a request using an online form rather than search for a contact email address. So, if you’re looking for ways to make your audience a bit happier, placing one will bring a lot of convenience.

Create a technical support request form in 5 easy steps

Once you sign up with GetSiteControl and connect your website to your account, here is how to get started with the technical support form:

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account In the top left-hand corner, use the dropdown menu to select the “Contact with visitors” option. Thus, you’ll be able to choose among pre-configured contact forms and templates On the Appearance tab, pick a color and a position for the form. We recommend floating side buttons or tabs On the Content tab, choose one of the available templates or add your own custom fields to the form. Make use of checkboxes and dropdown menu fields to make it easier for the visitors filling out the form Save the widget and activate it on the website

How to configure a technical support request form

We’ve covered the process of building a generic form visitors can use to send you IT support requests. Once you finish creating it and hit Activate on the admin dashboard, the form will instantly go live on the website. By default, it will be displayed sitewide as soon as a visitor arrives.

Now, there are a few tweaks you can make to customize this widget and make it more efficient.

Decide where it should be displayed

If you don’t want to place the support request form sitewide, think of the pages where people are more likely to have questions or where they are likely to go if they have one. Typically, Home page and instructions related pages are a good place to start, but don’t forget you can also add this widget on the Intranet, or right in the app. For instance, we have a “contact us” tab displayed on GetSiteControl admin dashboard, so whenever a user has a question on how things work, they can reach us right there. You’ll find the corresponding settings on the Targeting tab of your dashboard.

Connect the form to your business software

We’ve already mentioned that you can instantly receive every new message to your email and respond directly. What you also can do to organize customer interactions is connect any other software to the form using Zapier. It can be a Helpdesk tool, a CRM solution, or even an email marketing app if that makes sense for your business processes. To connect a form to 3rd-party software, go to the Integrations tab.

Set up an autoresponder

Finally, you can create a short email message that will be automatically sent to everyone who fills out the form (given you’ve added the email capture field). Use it to inform customers how long they may expect to wait for a reply, provide them with links to helpful resources, or encourage to follow you on social media. Enable the autoresponder feature and type your message on the Integrations tab.

Wrapping up

A technical support request form comes in handy when you want to provide customers with a quick way to reach your team. In fact, from our experience, people tend to use a floating “contact us” tab 4 times more often than the “Contact us” link at the bottom of the page. In other words, placing an easily accessible button may also mean more user feedback, which is always beneficial for business.