How to use Getsitecontrol launchers

Among other widgets available with Getsitecontrol, there is a very special category that we call launchers.

What is a launcher? It is a blank widget that can be used to trigger something else — for example, another widget or redirect to a specific link. With Getsitecontrol launchers, you can display forms, show notifications, or provide visitors with quick access to the essential pages of your site.

Launchers come in many shapes and forms. It can be a small sticky button that always stays on a page or an eye-catching popup that is shown on the exit. Being a multipurpose tool, they can play a key role in your site visitor experience.

Sounds interesting? Let’s dive right in!

1. Add a launcher to your site

Adding a launcher to your site is extremely easy. Go to our Templates gallery and find the Launchers section. Here you’ll find all the launchers available at the moment. Choose the launcher you want to add to your site.

You’ll see a launcher preview and the Create widget button on its right.

Once you click it, you’ll be taken to your dashboard (you may need to log in first). First of all, choose the site you want to add this launcher to and click Continue.

Then you’ll be able to adjust your launcher to fit your site: change its size, color, and copy. Or just leave it as it is.

Once you finish, the launcher will be ready to appear on your site.

2. Set up an action

Launchers are designed to trigger something else, they don’t have a pre-set action. This means that you’ll want to take one more step and choose what they will do on your site. Let’s take a closer look at the available options.

Show another widget

First of all, you can choose to show another widget when the launcher is clicked. This comes in handy, for instance, if you don’t want to overload your page with a full-length “Contact us” form. Just connect it to a small sticky button and the form will appear only when someone clicks it. In fact, you can trigger any survey, form, or full-size notification with any of the launchers.

You can choose to show another widget by a click on a button on the launcher — or the launcher itself.

Show with button click

You’ll want to use this option for big launchers that have buttons on them.

When editing the launcher, open the Content tab, find the Buttons section and choose the necessary button.

Remove the default action and click the +Add action link. In the dropdown menu, choose the Show widget option.

Click Choose and you’ll see the list of all widgets in your account. Select the one that should be shown by a click on the launcher button. Don’t forget to activate this widget once you finish setting up the launcher!

Once you’ve selected a widget, click Done. Don’t forget to use the Save & close button to save the changes.

That’s it! Now when someone clicks the button on the launcher, they will see the widget you selected.

Show with background click

You’ll want to use this option for sticky buttons or panels that don’t have buttons on them and look like buttons themselves.

When editing the launcher, open the Content tab, find the Background click section and click the +Add action link. In the dropdown menu, choose the Show widget option.

Click Choose and you’ll see the list of all widgets in your account. Select the one that should be shown by the launcher click. Don’t forget to activate this widget once you finish setting up the launcher!

Once you’ve selected a widget, click Done. Don’t forget to use the Save & close button to save the changes.

That’s it! Now when someone clicks the launcher on your site, they will see the widget you selected.

Open a specific link

There is another option available for launchers: use them to redirect those who click it to a specifiс link. This way you can promote your content, share updates, or show your customers a quick way to some important pages of your site.

Show with button click

You’ll want to use this option for big launchers that have buttons on them.

When editing the launcher, open the Content tab, find the Buttons section and choose the necessary button.

Remove the default action and click the +Add action link. In the dropdown menu, choose the Open URL option.

Add the link to your page in the field and click Done. Don’t forget to save the changes using the Save & close button.

That’s it! Now when someone clicks the button on the launcher, they will be taken to the page you specified.

Show with background click

You’ll want to use this option for sticky buttons or panels that don’t have buttons on them and look like buttons themselves.

When editing the launcher, open the Content tab, find the Background click section and click the +Add action link. In the dropdown menu, choose the Open URL option.

Add the link to your page in the field and click Done. Don’t forget to save the changes using the Save & close button.

That’s it! Now when someone clicks the launcher on your site, they will be taken to the page you specified.