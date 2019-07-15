Send welcome emails to new subscribers with an autoresponder

Basically, it’s a welcome email that you can use to introduce your company, offer something special to newly-acquired subscribers, or encourage further actions. Below, we’ll talk about using an autoresponder with GetSiteControl email capture forms and provide few message examples you can use.

When you create an email subscription popup, it’s a good practice to add an autoresponder message to its settings. That means a custom message will be automatically emailed to your website visitors after they have signed up to an email list or performed a certain action involving email sharing - say, filled out a contact form or took a poll.

Why should I use a signup autoresponder anyway?

You can think of an autoresponder as an instant follow-up sent to every new subscriber. They come in handy whenever you need to deliver any additional information that can’t be displayed upon closing the subscription popup.

Here are just three most common examples of what you can do with an autoresponder:

Deliver a lead magnet

If you use lead magnets to incentivize visitors to subscribe, signup autoresponders are perfect for you. Whether it’s a link to download an eBook or a discount coupon code, just add it to the message copy.

Do you display “contact us” forms on a website? If so, you may want to use an autoresponder to deliver the confirmation about the message being received. This way, you let your customers know they’ve been heard and should expect a prompt response.

Have a great blog post new subscribers might benefit from reading? Want to invite them to follow you on social media? Use signup autoresponders to direct traffic to the relevant channel.

Once you got a new subscriber, use that moment to start building relationships. New subscribers are considered highly engaged, so it’s the best time to convert them into customers.

The best part about GetSiteControl signup autoresponders? As the name implies, they are automated. And you don’t need to use any 3rd-party email marketing software at this point. You only need to set up an autoresponder in GetSiteControl dashboard once and occasionally check if the content is still relevant.

How to set up an email autoresponder in GetSiteControl?

If you have multiple email opt-in forms with different copy, each of them may come with a different signup autoresponder. You set it up before activating the subscription popup on a website. Here is a step-by-step guide to follow:

After you log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard and finish the process of creating your first widget, go the Integrations tab and check the Enable autoresponder box. The fields already include a standard generic piece of text but you might want to alter it: From

Type the name of an email sender (you or your company) the way it should appear in your subscribers’ inboxes.

Create an attention-grabbing subject line.

The body of the email. It can include basic formatting and text links. Once ready, click OK to save your widget and activate it. The email subscription popup will instantly go live on a website.

What should I write in an autoresponder email?

The wording of autoresponder emails depends on the widget it’s created for and your goals. Naturally, a signup autoresponder sent to new subscribers will be different from what you’d send to those who have used a technical support request form.

To give you a better idea, we’ve compiled some examples of email autoresponders below. Feel free to borrow any of the templates and use it as a draft.

Welcome emails - for email subscription forms

When someone subscribes to your mailing list, use a signup autoresponder to send them a welcome message. It’s a great chance to create a positive first impression and deepen the engagement. And if you’re offering lead magnets in exchange for subscriptions, this is where you actually deliver the promised incentive.

Here is an example of a welcome email autoresponder:

Welcome and thanks for signing up!



Blue Ocean Team [blue.ocean.team@mail.com]



Hi there,



Thank you for signing up to our newsletter, we’re really excited to welcome you on board! Now that you’re on the list, you’ll be the first to hear about our updates.



As promised, here’s your free copy of our Ultimate Guide on Call-to-Action Words to Boost Email Signups. In this guide, we’ve collected 12 examples of high-converting call to action words you can use as inspiration when crafting your own email signup forms.



If you have any questions, just reply to this email. We’ll be happy to help!



Best Regards,

Confirmation emails are sent as soon as someone submits your contact form. They are meant to acknowledge that a visitor’s message has been delivered successfully. You can also include additional information about the estimate response time or links to useful resources, such as a F.A.Q. page. If you have customer support or feedback forms on a website, confirmation autoresponders are quite handy.

Here is a generic text sample you can use:

Dear Blue Ocean Team customer, thanks for reaching out!



Hello,



Thank you for getting in touch with us!



Help is on the way: we have received your request and will get back to you as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, you might want to check our Help and FAQ sections.



Best Regards,

“Thank You” emails - for online survey forms

Running a survey on a website? Use autoresponders to thank respondents for completing them. As a sign of gratitude, you may even want to send something valuable to them - say, a discount coupon or an eBook.

Thank you for taking the time to complete our poll!



Hey,



Thanks for taking our poll! Your feedback really means a lot to our team! As a thank-you gift, we’d like to offer you a personal 30% discount: please use the code COUPON at checkout.



The coupon is valid for any purchase made through August 31. It cannot be combined with other promotional offers.



If you have any questions, just reply to this email. Happy shopping!



