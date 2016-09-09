We talk about using email opt-in popups a lot. And there is no denying, popups are the most popular and the most effective email capture tools. But you know what type of widgets is considered second best? Sticky floating bars.

No wonder so many major blogs use sticky bars to capture email addresses. In this post, we’ll show you how to create a nice-looking floating bar - just like the one below:

In this example, Muves chose to offer a discount coupon in exchange for an email address. And the best part is, their visitors are able to take advantage of this incentive at any moment while they are browsing the website. Smart move, Muves!

If you’re wondering, whether you’ll be able to capture email addresses from mobile audience just as smoothly, see how the same widget looks on a smartphone. Understanding that the space is limited, instead of a generic “Subscribe” call-to-action, Muves’ marketers continue incentivizing their audience with the special offer. And it sure looks tempting.

Of course, you don’t have to follow the example precisely. But we hope you now see why a floating bar can become your email capturing machine:

when designed right, it can be quite attention-grabbing

it provides enough real estate to place powerful copy

and users won’t rush to close it as they often tend to when it comes to popups that (sometimes) just appear at the wrong time.

Below, let’s talk about the ins and outs of creating a similar floating bar in GetSiteControl and see how to optimize it for conversions.

Use GetSiteControl form builder to create a sticky opt-in bar

Once you register a GetSiteControl account and connect it to your website, here are the steps you need to follow:

Log in to the dashboard. Click Create widget and select Subscribe. You’ll get to the email subscription form builder. Decide between the two available floating bar options - top bar or bottom bar. On the Appearance tab, choose colors for the form. You can automatically apply the color theme of your website or use a different palette to make the opt-in form stand out just like in the example above. On the Content tab, add your copy and a call-to-action for the button. Don’t forget to preview the mobile version of your widget too and modify the text on it if needed. Save the widget by clicking OK and activate it in the dashboard.

How to capture emails with a floating bar more efficiently

Let’s face it: consumers getting more and more reluctant for subscribing to email newsletters. That’s why if you want your opt-in form to bring subscribers, you should think your strategy through.

Based on what works for other businesses using sticky floating bars for collecting emails, we’ve selected 4 recommendations for you:

Most people coming to your website will most probably hear about your business for the first time, so it is safe to assume they won’t feel urged to subscribe to your “news and updates”. That’s why you need to nudge them to join your list by offering a little extra something in exchange for an email address:

A discount or free shipping

An eBook or another valuable piece of content

Access to a webinar or a course

Such incentives are called “lead magnets” and we have published a detailed guide on how to use them. The reason why it’s so important to capture their email address at the first visit is that the second one might never happen.

Even if the value you’re offering to new subscribers doesn’t fall into any of the “lead magnet” categories, the more specific your copy is, the better. Think of it this way. You’re asking website visitors to sign up for a newsletter.

How often will you deliver it?

Will it contain the latest industry trends?

Company news?

Special deals that are only available to email subscribers?

RemoteOK from the example above did a great job at making their email capture form copy as concise and transparent as possible.

3. Add a powerful call-to-action

Another little tip to encourage your website visitors to convert is powering up your subscription form with a proper call-to-action. Think of the words that would fill you with excitement and the perception of accomplishment. In most cases, “Subscribe” or “Sign up” won’t make it to your list, will they? Here is a couple of ideas for you to start off:

“Join the tribe”

“I want a discount!”

“Let’s do this”

And if you need few more phrases for inspiration, check out the roundup of the best-converting CTAs to use on your signup forms.

4. A/B test

Guesswork is almost never effective when it comes to conversion optimization. That’s why we encourage you to try split testing and rely on statistics instead. GetSiteControl allows you to create up to 5 versions of the same email capture form and run them simultaneously to see which one brings more subscribers.

A/B testing is quite an easy task even if you’re a non-techie and won’t take you much effort. Meanwhile, the potential benefit from finding the winning combination, even if it will convert 1% better than others, can be tremendous in the long run.

What to test?

Your copy

Call-to-action

Colors

Floating bar position

The incentive

Just make sure you don’t have more than one variable at a time to keep the experiment proper and give the app enough time to collect sufficient data.