Use a star rating widget to let website visitors evaluate your business

You can easily add a star rating widget to your website using GetSiteControl. Place it as a sticky bar, a slide-in, or even an exit-intent popup and start collecting feedback from your audience.

If you want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, or services, a star rating type of survey is the easiest way to get the information. Most people don’t enjoy filling out long and complicated questionnaires, but here they can quickly express their opinion in just one click and add comment voluntarily.

Create a star rating widget: a step by step guide

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab, choose a position for the widget. For example, in the illustration above, a left-side slide-in is displayed. On the same tab, decide how the widget will look and how it will appear on a webpage: choose a color theme and an animation. Enable unobtrusive mobile view if you’re planning to target mobile audience as well. On the Content tab, you’ll see a list of survey templates. Select “How would you rate our service?” from the dropdown menu. If you want to ask survey responders for details, you can add a commentary field, a dropdown list, an email capturing form, and more by clicking the “Add question” button. Save the widget and activate it.

Once you do that, a star rating widget will instantly go live on your website. You’ll be able to view real-time statistics and download detailed results at any moment using the Download responses button on the dashboard.

GetSiteControl reports are generated in a spreadsheet and apart from the rating they include the page where a survey was filled out, a visitor’s location, browser, OS, and device.

Below, we’ll show you a few ways to customize this widget to get meaningful data that will help you make informed decisions.

Formulate clear questions

You probably know how reluctant most people are to be filling out questionnaires, especially if you aren’t offering anything in return. Technically, star rating scales take the bare minimum of time and effort, so the engagement is typically higher.

And still, broad questions like “How would you rate this product?” may not just confuse a respondent, they may affect the accuracy of your results. Some people might decide to express their opinion in terms of your product’s usefulness, while for others, the pricing factor might be more important.

As a rule of thumb, you want to have your questions as specific as possible and ask exactly what you want to learn about.

Compare:

“How would you rate our website design?”

“How do you like our new navigation menu?”

“How easy was it for you to find the right item?”

Interact with engaged visitors only

Displaying a star rating survey as soon as someone has landed on a webpage is practically useless. Chances are, most of these visitors see your website for the first time, so even if they agree to participate, you may end up getting statistically unreliable responses.

To avoid that, display the widget only after a visitor has engaged with your content and expressed some interest in what you offer. You can use Behavior and Targeting tabs to select the appropriate settings.

Here is what you might want to consider:

Display a widget after a visitor spends 10 seconds on a website

Display a widget after a visitor scrolls down 60% of your website

Display a widget to those who have visited at least 2 pages of your website

Display a widget to returning visitors only

If you want to make sure you get the attention of your audience, exit-intent popups are a good idea. They are triggered by the mouse movement towards the exit button and therefore appear just a moment before someone leaves a webpage.

Website exit surveys are widely used to find out the reasons for page abandonment, but when it comes to star rating popups, it’s a good opportunity to ask for website experience evaluation. At this point, visitors are still engaged, so making one more click won’t be a burden.

Here is what you may want to ask:

How likely are you to recommend our website to a friend?

How did your experience compare to your expectations?

How easy was it to use our website?

How useful was this article, on a scale 1-5?

How would you rate the product selection in this category?

Wrapping up

A star rating widget is one of the fastest and easiest ways to collect data for general evaluation. Certainly, it won’t provide you with in-depth analysis, however, it’s quite helpful for getting alerted when things don’t perform the way you expect. Sudden rating drops are a clear signal that your attention might be needed. That’s why website owners tend to use star scales for getting quick feedback on newly implemented features and newly published content to be able to optimize the performance timely.