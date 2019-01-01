With GetSiteControl, you can quickly add a callback widget to your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback.

That’s why website callback buttons have become so popular. They save lots of time and allow for contacting businesses whenever it’s convenient for the prospects.

Online consumers are getting less patient and more demanding when it comes to customer service. Asking your prospects to stay on hold when they are trying to reach you via phone has long been considered poor business practice.

Add a callback request widget to your website within minutes. Try it for free for a week to see how it works. No credit card required.

Here is how your website callback form may look like:

And you get to decide how this callback widget will appear. It may look like a floating button on either side of a webpage that opens a form when clicked on; it may be an attention-grabbing slide-in displayed after a visitor has spent some time on a webpage, or even a popup if you want to be a bit more persuasive.

Below, we’ll explain how to quickly add a website callback form and show you the best practices for setting it up.

Here is how to create a website callback form

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard. Click Create widget and choose Contact from the list. On the Appearance tab, choose a color and a position for your form. Use the full-size preview feature to see exactly how the widget will appear on a webpage. On the Content tab, choose the Callback form template. This template already includes four fields: ‘Name’, ‘Phone’, ‘Best time to call’ and ‘Comments’. You can leave the fields as they are, modify them or add new ones. We’ll talk about what to include to a callback request form in a couple of paragraphs. Save the widget by clicking OK and activate it.

Once you’ve finished, the callback form will instantly go live on your website. Each time someone fills it out, you’ll be receiving notifications on the email address attached to your GetSiteControl account.

A callback request template: fields you should include to the form

The bare minimum of information you will need from a prospective customer before calling includes the following:

First name and/or last name

Phone number

Best timeframe to call

Naturally, these fields should be marked as required. If your business is operating countrywide or internationally, you can either add a time zone field or indicate your time zone when asking about the preferred hours.

Now, as a rule of thumb, you shouldn’t exhaust a prospect with too many fields, but for the sake of a more efficient phone conversation, you might want to include a couple more optional questions. It can be a generic “How can we help you?” or a more specific question related to your business like “What product/service are you interested in?”

There is no need to mark these fields as required. However, additional information may provide your customer support team with important context – therefore they might be able to resolve the query faster and more efficiently.

The best way to display a website callback widget

Based on the experience of businesses using GetSiteControl, callback widgets are best displayed as tabs located in the bottom right corner of a webpage (just like contact us forms and live chat widgets). Make sure to pick a color that will not blend with your website theme and set the widget to be displayed at once. This way, it will be in sight at all time, yet, it won’t be interrupting user experience on a website.

How to meet your prospects’ expectations when they request a callback

Whether you have a customer service team or you’re planning to perform callbacks on your own, below, there are three general recommendations on creating a smoother experience.

Offer scheduled callbacks and ASAP callbacks

You may think that if someone requests a callback, they want to be contacted as soon as possible. Yet, that’s not always the case. That’s why it may be a good idea to allow for choosing not only the hours but also the preferred days so the prospects could pick the best option that works for their schedule. To do that, you can add either another dropdown menu field with options, or a comment field.

Prepare for the conversation using reports

A website callback form provides you with the means to get some insights about the prospective customer and their business needs. GetSiteControl’s detailed reports allow you to see what page the person was on when requesting a callback, their location, and most importantly, the answers to the form questions. Although it may sound obvious, apparently, one of the most annoying parts of a callback for consumers is having to repeat the information they have already typed.

Consider using an email autoresponder before calling

Not necessarily a must-do, but this tip can be quite helpful. If you add an email capture field to the callback form, you’ll be able to send automated messages to everyone who fills it out. You can use it as a polite reminder about the upcoming call and include any information that might be useful for the prospects to check out in the meantime: links to your F.A.Q., blog, or social media pages.