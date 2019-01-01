In this article, we’ll talk about how to create an opt-in popup form for your website, what types of opt-in popups are available out there, and how to configure them using the best practices.

In the world of email subscription forms, opt-in popups are huge. They bring the highest conversion rates, so no wonder they are so massively popular! When receiving success stories from our customers switching from a static subscription form to a popup, a minimum sign-up rate increase we hear of is by a factor of 2. And that’s even without any special offer. When optimized, opt-in popups are capable of taking your email list building game to the next level.

If you have already registered an account in GetSiteControl and connected it to your website, creating a simple sign-up popup form will literally take you less than 5 minutes.

Log in to your dashboard and click Create widget button. Proceed with Subscribe and you’ll be taken to the popup form editor.

There are 9 webpage positions for your subscription form. For the classic modal popup, choose the first one. You can add an image or a GIF from your desktop or choose one from the gallery. Either pick the form colors yourself or apply your website’s theme colors to create a matching style. You can also inherit the website’s fonts for the copy. Choose one of the 8 types of animation for the popup appearance. Check the unobtrusive mobile view box to automatically adapt the form to smaller screens and comply with Google requirements to mobile popups.

Once you’re done with these steps, switch to the Content tab if you’d like to change the copy and add a consent checkbox.

At this point, your opt-in popup is technically ready. If you click OK and Activate, it will be live on your website instantly, and every new visitor landing on any of your webpages will be seeing the form at once.

This is a tricky question, and testing is the only way to find out what works for your business. Why? Because ecommerce website visitors’ on-page behavior will be different from blog readers’ behavior, and even in the same niche, results will vary.

That’s why GetSiteControl offers 4 types of opt-in popups triggered by a visitor’s actions. You can set up any of those triggers in the Behavior tab. Let’s take a brief look at every option.

The default setting on the Behavior tab is “start to display the widget at once”, and that’s exactly what an entry opt-in popup is. The subscription form will be shown to the visitors as soon as they land on a webpage.

If you choose to display the form after a visitor spends some time on a webpage, that is called a time-delayed opt-in popup. Checking your Google Analytics may be helpful to get a general idea on how long a typical user session lasts for, and what might be the right moment to offer an email subscription.

Business Know-How opt-in popup appears just few seconds after you enter the website. In the first weeks, it has brought twice as many subscriptions as a static sign-up form.

Similarly to time-delayed popups, scroll-based forms appear after a visitor has shown some interest in your content by scrolling down a certain percentage of a page. Again, it might be hard to guess where the sweet spot is, so we suggest collecting data via A/B testing (you can do it right in GetSiteControl). Our friends at Kern River Outfitters, a California-based company offering rafting trips, have established that the best moment to show an opt-in form is either after 5 seconds or after a visitor scrolls down 60% of a page – whatever happens first.

Finally, the famous exit-intent popups appear right before a visitor leaves your website. Why are those so great? Because many of your visitors are leaving to never come back, and an exit opt-in popup is your last chance to convert them. The best practice for exit popups is offering something valuable in exchange for an email: a discount, free shipping, an eBook, or any other piece of content that will be relevant and useful to your audience.

This is how an exit opt-in popup may look like if you run an ecommerce store

The Targeting tab on GetSiteControl dashboard allows you to select what type of visitors you’d like to convert into subscribers.

This will be helpful in two cases. First, you may be interested in the audience with particular characteristics, such as location, language, device, IP, etc. Second, you may want to create personalized messages for different audience segments based on the above-mentioned parameters, the page they’re on, or based on whether they’re new or returning visitors.

You’ve probably heard that personalization brings higher conversion rates, and there are many ways to apply it to an opt-in form. Here are just three examples:

Display a personalized offer for people coming from a particular website: “Welcome Redditor! We have a special discount for you. Want to get it delivered to your inbox?” Offer page-relevant lead magnets. For instance, if you own a blog, your opt-in popups may include different content upgrade offers based on the blog section. Vary your copy and the calls-to-action when you’re trying to convert new and returning visitors.

An example of a “Welcome back” popup form that can be shown to returning visitors

The last step of creating an opt-in form is connecting it to the email marketing solution you use for your business. It’s important to do it right away so that each new subscriber would automatically be added to your email list.

Setting up the integration is a quick and easy process. Just make sure to connect both, the GetSiteControl app and the popup form to email marketing tool of your choice. The former can be done in the Site settings section, the latter – on the Integrations tab while you’re creating the form. When connecting a particular widget, you’ll be able to choose a specific list of subscribers – in case you collect email addresses into more than one list.

GetSiteControl offers real-time reports on widget performance. The report shows you how many times over the recent period of time a popup form has been displayed, what the sign-up rate is, and where your new subscribers are located in the world.

A more detailed report can be downloaded as an excel file, and it provides you with the information on each subscriber gained. That includes location (up to the city level), device, OS, IP, and browser, the date of the subscription, and the page where they filled out the form.

With such precision, you’ll be able to make informed decisions on whether your opt-in popup performs at its best or might need attention.