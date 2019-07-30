Increase conversions by showing popups after a time delay

Yet it's never about the tool - rather about the way you use it on the website. If you want your audience to see the popup but don’t want it to disturb them, time delayed popups may become a middle way.

Website popups are controversial creatures. Some believe they are great when it comes to engaging visitors, while others claim them to be intrusive and distracting.

Delayed popups are shown after a certain amount of time visitors spend on a webpage.

The question is how long this time delay should be.

If you choose to show your popup too soon, it may interrupt visitors’ experience on the page. That’s exactly what everyone is afraid of when it comes to popups: that your visitors will get annoyed and leave the page without a second thought.

However, if the delay is too long, they may leave before even seeing the popup, and you’ll end up losing potential engagements.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach here: the best timing for two different sites might be very different as well. And because no one knows your site better than you do, you’ll have to make a data-based decision here. Statistics may come in handy.

1. Take note of the average time people spend on your website

Your Google Analytics account will show you how long visitors usually stay on the site and on specific webpages. Based on this information, you’ll be able to estimate the right moment to show the popup.

2. Run an A/B test

Once you’ve found out the average visit time, you still may have several variants of timing. To figure out which one works for your audience, you can test popups with different delay settings using A/B testing.

Now that you know the reasoning behind choosing delayed popups, let us show you how to create one. Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow no matter which platform your website is built on.

After you log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, on the left-hand side, choose the solution you’re looking for. You can use timed popups to collect email addresses, run polls, ask for visitors’ feedback, or just display calls-to-action. Switch to the Behavior tab to select the moment when your popup will appear. In the Start to display the widget section, choose the option after _ seconds. Then enter how long the delay should be, in seconds (5, 10, 60, etc.). Click OK to save your widget. When you are ready to publish it on your website, activate your popup and it will go live at once.

Now let’s find out how real websites use GetSiteControl time delayed popups to engage their visitors.

MallGalleries: delayed subscription form

MallGalleries, the national focal point for contemporary figurative art, uses a subscription form that appears after 5 seconds.

Instead of using some generic text, they offer a lead magnet in exchange for an email address. Moreover, the widget is placed in a specific “Buy Art” section of the site, so only those visitors who are actually interested in buying something will see it.

GeorgeFox University: timed survey

GeorgeFox, Oregon’s nationally recognized Christian University, also uses a timed popup on its site. It appears in the section where one can find past issues of the University journal.

Visitors who stay in that section for a while are obviously interested in the journal or may even be reading the issues that are available online. So it sounds like a good idea to offer them printed copies and this timed survey appears to be a good solution.

Delayed popups can be useful for communication encouragement too. For example, InSTEDD, an international technology non-profit organization, has put a welcoming form for questions and comments on their site.

It is shown on several site sections with a delay of 10 seconds so that the visitors who have enough interest in the platform could learn more about it by asking questions.