Target engaged visitors with scroll triggered popups
Popups are known to be terrific attention grabbers, yet it’s often hard to find the right balance between efficiency and annoyance. For instance, with welcome popups you can be sure your message will be seen by the visitors, however, some people believe they are intrusive and create poor website experience.
If you’re looking for a middle ground – a popup that gets seen by your target audience and doesn’t appear annoying at the same time – scroll triggered popups are your best bet.
What is a scroll triggered popup?
A scroll triggered pop-up is displayed after a visitor scrolls down a certain percentage of a page.
Such popups can contain an email opt-in form, a survey, a contact form, or just a call-to-action. They tend to have high conversion rates for a few reasons:
Targeted visitors are already engaged with your content
Technically, you’re displaying a CTA to those who have shown interest in your website. Since you already got their attention, chances are they might be interested in what you have to offer too.
Scroll triggered popups are less likely to be closed or ignored
Here is the deal with popups: when they are displayed too early, people often close them without even reading the message – sometimes reflexively. Having a popup show up after a while is way less intrusive and doesn’t create the urge to hit the X button.
You can set them to appear at a precise moment
Let’s say you have a blog article about scroll triggered popups. You might want to display a call-to-action exactly when your visitors get to the technical part where you explain how to create popups on a website. All you need is to evaluate the percentage of the content visitors go through before reaching this part.
Scroll triggered popup examples
Now let’s take a look at how real businesses use GetSiteControl scroll triggered popups to increase their website conversion rates.
Kern River Outfitters: opt-in form with a lead magnet
Kern River Outfitters, a whitewater rafting family business, uses an opt-in popup form that appears when a user reaches 60% of the page.
Note that instead of displaying a generic suggestion to sign up, they offer a lead magnet in exchange for an email address. Kern River Outfitters website visitors are clearly planning to go rafting soon, so a valuable piece of information about group rafting is a perfect incentive.
A good example of precise audience targeting, this form converts at 2,26% which is a great rate for the niche.
WattsRunning store: sale announcement
Bill Watts, the author of Running for the Average Joe, a motivational book for runners, uses a scroll-triggered popup on his website to offer discounts to customers and boost his online store sales.
This popup appears after visitors scroll down 70% of the page, and the CTA button leads to the store where one can place an order. Notice how the copy on this popup creates a sense of urgency and points out the benefits of ordering there versus other online stores.
With scroll triggered popups Bill gets several times more sales per day than through the store page alone.
GetSiteControl blog: invitation to subscribe to updates
On GetSiteControl website, we use scroll triggered subscription forms to engage with blog readers and encourage them to sign up. It is shown when a visitor reaches 50% of the page, so that only those who might be truly interested in our marketing newsletter could see it.
We get a steady conversion rate of over 2%. That means more than 2% of those who see the form, fill it out.
How to create a scroll triggered popup
Now that you know why scroll triggered popups are so popular, let us show you how to create one. Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow no matter which platform your website is built on.
After you log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, on the left-hand side, choose the solution you’re looking for. Remember, with a scroll triggered popup you can collect email addresses, survey your visitors, encourage them to leave feedback, or just display a call-to-action.
Switch to the Behavior tab to select the moment when your popup will appear. In the Start to display the widget section, choose the option when the user scrolls % down the page. Then select the necessary percentage from the drop-down list (25%, 50%, 75%, etc.) Note, if you choose 100% the popup will be shown when a visitor reaches the bottom of the page.
Click OK to save your widget. When you are ready to publish it on your website, activate it and it will go live at once.