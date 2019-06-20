Target engaged visitors with scroll triggered popups

If you’re looking for a middle ground – a popup that gets seen by your target audience and doesn’t appear annoying at the same time – scroll triggered popups are your best bet.

Popups are known to be terrific attention grabbers, yet it’s often hard to find the right balance between efficiency and annoyance. For instance, with welcome popups you can be sure your message will be seen by the visitors, however, some people believe they are intrusive and create poor website experience.

Display email subscription forms, surveys, and announcements to your website visitors at the right moment. No coding required. Free trial.

A scroll triggered pop-up is displayed after a visitor scrolls down a certain percentage of a page.

Such popups can contain an email opt-in form, a survey, a contact form, or just a call-to-action. They tend to have high conversion rates for a few reasons:

Targeted visitors are already engaged with your content

Technically, you’re displaying a CTA to those who have shown interest in your website. Since you already got their attention, chances are they might be interested in what you have to offer too. Scroll triggered popups are less likely to be closed or ignored

Here is the deal with popups: when they are displayed too early, people often close them without even reading the message – sometimes reflexively. Having a popup show up after a while is way less intrusive and doesn’t create the urge to hit the X button. You can set them to appear at a precise moment

Let’s say you have a blog article about scroll triggered popups. You might want to display a call-to-action exactly when your visitors get to the technical part where you explain how to create popups on a website. All you need is to evaluate the percentage of the content visitors go through before reaching this part.

Now let’s take a look at how real businesses use GetSiteControl scroll triggered popups to increase their website conversion rates.

Kern River Outfitters: opt-in form with a lead magnet

Kern River Outfitters, a whitewater rafting family business, uses an opt-in popup form that appears when a user reaches 60% of the page.

Note that instead of displaying a generic suggestion to sign up, they offer a lead magnet in exchange for an email address. Kern River Outfitters website visitors are clearly planning to go rafting soon, so a valuable piece of information about group rafting is a perfect incentive.

A good example of precise audience targeting, this form converts at 2,26% which is a great rate for the niche.

WattsRunning store: sale announcement

Bill Watts, the author of Running for the Average Joe, a motivational book for runners, uses a scroll-triggered popup on his website to offer discounts to customers and boost his online store sales.

This popup appears after visitors scroll down 70% of the page, and the CTA button leads to the store where one can place an order. Notice how the copy on this popup creates a sense of urgency and points out the benefits of ordering there versus other online stores.

With scroll triggered popups Bill gets several times more sales per day than through the store page alone.

On GetSiteControl website, we use scroll triggered subscription forms to engage with blog readers and encourage them to sign up. It is shown when a visitor reaches 50% of the page, so that only those who might be truly interested in our marketing newsletter could see it.

We get a steady conversion rate of over 2%. That means more than 2% of those who see the form, fill it out.

Now that you know why scroll triggered popups are so popular, let us show you how to create one. Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow no matter which platform your website is built on.