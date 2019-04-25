So how do you convince them to sign up? You need to make your offer a little sweeter! And lead magnets are what help you do that.

Don't worry - we've all been there. You know how valuable your email newsletter content is. But look at it from your visitors' perspectives - their email inboxes are probably packed full of unread emails, which means they're not jumping to give out their email to yet another site.

And then...the results were a little disappointing, right? You thought tons of people would sign up, but it's easy to end up with just a fraction of a percent.

You know how important email marketing is, so you've probably taken the first step and added an email opt-in form to your site.

In this post, we'll introduce you to what lead magnets are, inspire you with some lead magnet ideas and examples from real sites, and then show you how to create your own lead magnet.

What is a lead magnet?

A lead magnet is a special free piece of content that you offer in exchange for a visitor's email address. Now, instead of the one-sided situation (you asking for an email address), the transaction becomes quid pro quo.

You get their email address - they get special content. Everyone is happy. And that fact usually means you can expect a noticeable bump in your email opt-in forms' conversion rates.

For example, Brian Dean saw his conversion rate jump from 0.54% to 4.82% after implementing this type of strategy.

So what is a lead magnet in real life? Well, the most common example is some type of free eBook or checklist that people can download in exchange for signing up for your email list:

But you can also get more creative with videos, audio files, and more - we'll dig a little deeper into lead magnet examples and ideas in a second.

Lead magnets vs content upgrades

Lead magnets are closely tied to another term - content upgrades. However, while the two are quite similar, they're also slightly different in approach, and it's helpful to understand the difference.

Generally, a lead magnet is a specific offer that you promote sitewide. For example, you might even have an entire landing page dedicated to promoting the lead magnet.

A content upgrade, on the other hand, is a special offer that's tied to a specific post. For example, if we wanted to create a content upgrade for this post, we could create a PDF checklist for "X steps to create the perfect lead magnet".

Get the idea? It's the same general approach - offering an incentive in exchange for an email address - but a lead magnet is usually more of a generic offer, while a content upgrade is kind of like an add-on for a specific post.

Lead magnet ideas and examples — broken down by industry

To help give you some lead magnet ideas, we'll start off with some general types of lead magnets you can create, and then get into some more actionable ideas for specific industries, along with examples from real sites.

The most common type of lead magnet is offering a PDF of some sort. Basic ideas are:

A checklist that shows people how to do something relevant

An eBook that covers a relevant topic in detail

Original data that you've collected

A white paper that analyzes data from other sources and collects it in one place

A template for something. Like an email template that you used to generate leads.

But don't feel like you're limited to PDFs.

For example, you can also offer video or audio lead magnets, which you'll see in some of the examples below. Or, you could create custom spreadsheets to help people track something related to your site. And if you're running an eCommerce store, a coupon or special discount always makes a good lead magnet.

Basically, feel free to get creative with your lead magnets! The only real criterion is that your lead magnet has to be something your visitors find valuable. As long as that's true, the format itself doesn't matter.

Now, let's get a little more specific and actionable and dig into some lead magnet examples and ideas for popular niches, including:

Bloggers

eCommerce

Weight loss or fitness

Realtors

Photographers or filmmakers

Coaches or consultants

And even if you don't fit one of those niches perfectly, you'll still come away with some great ideas and see how other successful sites are using lead magnets.

Lead magnet ideas for bloggers (+ examples)

Bloggers have a lot of latitude when it comes to the types of lead magnets they can create. Some popular ideas are:

Guides

Checklists

Resource collections

Templates

Adam at Blogging Wizard actually does a little bit of all of that. Rather than creating a single lead magnet, he created a dedicated lead magnet landing page that offers "15+ Guides, Checklists & Templates To Accelerate Your Blog's Growth":

Now, you don't have to go all-out like Adam did. But creating that same type of content is always a good starting point.

Lead magnet ideas for eCommerce (+ examples)

If you're running an eCommerce store, one of the most effective lead magnets you can offer is a coupon or discount.

You've probably seen this approach before…

You land on an eCommerce store. Then, after a few seconds, or when it seems like you're about to leave, up pops a window that offers you a special discount in exchange for your email address:

You can offer:

Flat-rate or percentage discounts

Free shipping

A special gift

Buy one get one free

...any type of offer that adds value

If you don't want to go the discount route, another good eCommerce lead magnet idea is some type of shopping guide - especially for high-value or technical purchases. For example, you could create a guide that breaks down purchasing a high-end stereo setup.

Lead magnet ideas for weight loss or fitness (+ examples)

Weight loss, fitness, and nutrition open up some interesting types of lead magnets. Beyond the general tips we discussed above, some good options are:

Meal plans

For example, you could offer up a one-month meal plan for free.

Workout plans

The same idea - offer up an exercise routine that isn't available publicly.

Tracking spreadsheets

If you've already published the routine or meal plan publicly, you could offer up a custom-built tracking spreadsheet to help people stay on plan.

Recipes

Offer up delicious recipes that are also healthy.

For a real-life example, check out Say No To Broscience, which offers a free tracking spreadsheet for a popular weightlifting routine in exchange for visitors' email addresses:

Lead magnet ideas for realtors (+ examples)

Buying or selling a home is a big decision, which means you have some great opportunities to create educational lead magnets around topics that are relevant to both home buyers and sellers.

For example, you could create guides to help people:

Sell a home

Buy a home

Look at how this Australian real estate agency offers a free guide for first-time home buyers:

You can also play on common fears (in a respectful way) like:

How to properly inspect a home to make sure there are no surprises

What to consider before signing a home purchase contract

Etc.

Finally, if you work with more commercial clients, you could also offer neighborhood market analyses or a special list of foreclosed properties.

Lead magnet ideas for photographers and filmmakers (+ examples)

If you're a photographer or filmmaker, you already know why people are interested in you, so go ahead and lean in!

For example, Matt D'Avella, a popular filmmaker and YouTuber, created a 20-minute mini-documentary that he offers in exchange for visitors' email addresses:

People who are visiting Matt's website probably already know him from his films on YouTube, so the offer of an exclusive film that isn't available on YouTube is sure to be enticing.

Photographers can do something similar. For example, you could offer special high-res versions of images that aren't available elsewhere, or you could offer previously unreleased images.

If you're more client-focused, you could also create a lead magnet that targets clients. For example, if you're a wedding photographer, something like "15 questions to ask before hiring a wedding photographer" would probably be pretty enticing to potential clients!

Lead magnet ideas for coaches or consultants (+ examples)

A lot of the general lead magnet ideas apply to coaches and consultants, but one way that you can be a little more aggressive is by offering a free consultation or discovery call in exchange for an email address or other contact information.

You'll need to be careful that you don't waste your time talking with unqualified leads. But, if you do have a good lead qualification system in place, a free consult is a great way to open the door.

For example,Seven Career Coaching does a good job of putting potential leads through a qualification process before signing them up for the discovery call:

How to create your own lead magnet: everything you need

Now that you've got your creative juices flowing, let's finish out this lead magnet guide with a look at how to create a lead magnet for your own site.

There are three parts to creating your own lead magnet:

The lead magnet itself The front-end lead magnet opt-in form Delivering the lead magnet to people who sign up

To that third point, you definitely don't want to have to manually message your lead magnet to everyone who signs up for your list.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to automatically deliver your lead magnet as soon as someone signs up for your list.

Let's go through each step…

Step 1: Create your lead magnet content

The exact process here depends on what type of lead magnet you're creating, but we'll focus on any type of PDF lead magnet because that's the most popular approach.

While creating a PDF lead magnet can be as simple as just saving a Word document as a PDF, you'll probably want to put a little more effort into the presentation to make your subscribers feel like they really are getting premium content.

Thankfully, gone are the days when you needed to be a professional designer to create a good-looking eBook or document. Now, anyone can do it - you just need the right tool.

To that end, Canva is a great starting point for both designers and non-designers alike. While a lot of people know this tool from its image editor, it also works great for PDFs, and even has a dedicated eBook option.

To get started, click this link to open a new eBook design. Then, you can use one of the free templates as a starting point or create your design from scratch.

To add another page, just click the + Add a new page button and keep designing.

When you're finished, you can choose to download it as a PDF.

Step 2: Create your opt-in form

Next, you can use the GetSiteControl email subscription form builder to create an email opt-in form, along with an enticing message that describes your lead magnet.

GetSiteControl lets you create notification bars, popups, slide-ins, and more, so you can get creative with how you showcase your lead magnet.

Feel free to play around with the Behavior and Targeting rules to control exactly when and where your opt-in form displays.

Step 3: Create an autoresponder to automatically deliver a lead magnet

To automatically deliver the lead magnet to people who enter their email address, you can use the GetSiteControl Subscribe widget's built-in autoresponder functionality.

This feature, which you can find in the Integrations tab, lets you automatically send a welcome email to everyone who signs up through this form.

Before you set that up, you'll need to upload your lead magnet file to your website's server. Or, if you don't have access to your website's server, you could also upload it to Google Drive or Dropbox - that's totally fine.

Then, all you need to do is include a link to that file in your autoresponder message.

And that's it! Now, all new subscribers will automatically receive an email that includes a link to download the relevant lead magnet.

If you want, you can even create multiple different lead magnets and use GetSiteControl's built-in A/B testing functionality to find out which version gets you the most subscribers.

Create your lead magnet today!

Lead magnets are a surefire way to get more email subscribers at your site.

While you will need to put a little upfront effort into creating the lead magnet itself, it's a one-time investment that will continue to pay dividends in the form of a higher conversion rate for your email opt-in forms.

To get started, you can use a tool like Canva to create a great-looking lead magnet. Then, you can use the GetSiteControl signup form builder to create an email opt-in popup and automatically deliver your lead magnet to everyone who signs up.

Give it a try today and start growing your email list!