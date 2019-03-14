Then, we'll show you how you can start implementing these tips today with the GetSiteControl Subscribe widget.

In this post, we're going to help you achieve those results - or better - by sharing seven tips for how to create an effective, conversion-hungry email popup that, most importantly, won't annoy your visitors.

Love 'em or hate 'em, email newsletter popups can help you grow your list. In our case study , we found that email popups can convert at over 2%, even for an unobtrusive slide-in. And when you switch from a static opt-in form to a popup, the average increase in signups you may expect is around 100%.

Building an email list is important, and when it comes to growing that list, your first thought is probably those email opt-in popups you see on what seems like every website on the Internet.

Below, we'll cover seven tips for creating an email newsletter popup that will get you more subscribers:

Use Personalization to Create a Relevant Email Popup Offer a Lead Magnet to Give Visitors an Incentive Use the Right Triggers to Launch Your Popup at the Right Time Avoid Annoying Visitors by Using Proper Targeting Rules Create a Clear Headline and Call to Action (CTA) Match Your Popup Design With Your Page Experiment With Less Aggressive Popup Types

When it comes to creating an effective email newsletter popup, personalization is one of the best techniques you can apply. By "personalization", we mean displaying a popup that's relevant to the user in some way. The popup could connect with:

The content a visitor is engaging with

Where a visitor came from (like a referring site or a social network)

Information about a visitor, like whether or not it's their first visit

HubSpot found that these types of personalized messages converted 202% better than generic messages.

While personalization can get deep, you don't have to get too technical to reap the benefits. Some ways to get started with personalizing your email popups are creating special email newsletter popups for your:

Most trafficked content – try creating unique, relevant popups for each piece of high-traffic content.

– try creating unique, relevant popups for each piece of high-traffic content. Top referrers – if you get a lot of traffic from another site, consider creating an email newsletter popup that's personalized to visitors from that site. Or, you can create special popups for visitors from social networks.

– if you get a lot of traffic from another site, consider creating an email newsletter popup that's personalized to visitors from that site. Or, you can create special popups for visitors from social networks. Returning visitors – give them the 'ole "Welcome back" message and tie it in with subscribing to your list.

As you find out which types of personalization work the best, you can focus your efforts on creating the personalized popups with the best ROI.

2. Offer a Lead Magnet to Give Visitors an Incentive

Using an email popup can be a bit of a one-sided affair. You're asking for a visitor's email address, but what are you really offering in return? "Updates"? Sure, that might work for some people, but most people want a clearer vision of what's in it for them.

That's where a lead magnet (or content upgrade) comes in. A lead magnet is essentially offering something in exchange for a visitor's email address. Now it's not a one-sided transaction anymore - you're in a real quid pro quo deal.

A lead magnet can be anything from bonus resources, checklists, videos, etc. Basically, it just has to offer extra value to your visitors.

Here's an example:

Does it work? You betcha - Brian Dean increased his conversion rate from 0.54% to 4.82% by implementing this content upgrade strategy.

If you want to go even further, you can combine lead magnets with personalization to create separate resources for your high-traffic posts that are directly connected to each post's content.

For example, if you were creating a post on "how to launch a t-shirt store with WordPress", you might offer a checklist content upgrade that helps people follow along with the steps.

Have you ever landed on a website only to be met immediately by an email opt-in popup? It's annoying, and not a very good way to get people to sign up.

These people haven't even engaged with your website yet - why would they be willing to give up their email addresses?

Instead, a much better approach is to be patient and wait for the right time to display your popup.

For example, one eCommerce store found that waiting to display their popup until a visitor saw two pages had more than double the conversion rate compared to displaying a popup on the initial landing page:

So, what are some good triggers to experiment with? Consider:

Time on site – wait X seconds to display your email popup.

– wait X seconds to display your email popup. Page views – wait until the second or third page view to display your popup.

– wait until the second or third page view to display your popup. Exit intent – wait until a visitor looks like they're going to leave to display your newsletter popup.

If you want to get scientific with your triggers, you can use the Avg. Session Duration metric from Google Analytics to see how long an average visitor spends on your site and then set your popup to display a little before that amount of time:

4. Avoid Annoying Visitors by Using Proper Targeting Rules

Triggers are one half of the puzzle when it comes to the behind-the-scenes parts of creating an effective email newsletter popup - targeting rules are the other.

We already mentioned one type of targeting rule in the personalization section, but targeting is about more than just matching content with an email popup. Your targeting rules also affect: How often visitors see your email popups Which users see your email popups

Let's start with that first one:

No matter how great an email popup you create, most visitors are still not going to subscribe - that's just the nature of the game. Long story short, you're going to have a lot of people clicking that "X" button. So here's what you do not want to do - keep displaying popups on every new page view.

Instead, you need to hide the popup after a user closes it. At an absolute minimum, you should wait a full day before displaying the popup again. And ideally, you'll push things a little further and wait 2+ days before showing a popup to that visitor again.

Second, be aware of mobile visitors. Popups can be especially jarring on mobile devices, so you might want to use a different approach for mobile visitors and keep your popups for desktop visitors.

For example, GetSiteControl lets you use a special, less intrusive popup variant for mobile users.

5. Create a Clear Headline and Call to Action (CTA)

We're five email popup tips in and we still haven't even talked about the text on your popup!

There are a few things that go into effective email popup copy.

First - keep it simple. Most people are going to move for the close button quickly, so you need to catch and hold their attention as fast as possible. That starts with your headline. Your headline is what grabs people and convinces them to read all the other stuff. In your headline, you want to:

Clearly communicate your value position

Offer a hook to keep them reading

Ideally, you'll do both. But sometimes one is all you need.

For example, check out this one from Shinesty Blog:

That definitely grabs your attention, right?

Once you grab them with your headline, your call to action (CTA) is another opportunity to push people to give you their email addresses. Skip the generic "Subscribe" button and use something more descriptive. You want it to:

Describe a clear action (e.g. Send me Insights)

Use the first person. This helps further highlight the value and push action - ContentVerve/Unbounce saw a 90% increase in CTR just by changing from "your" to "my".

If you nail your headline and CTA, you'll give your email popup the best chance to convert.

If you want to avoid annoying your visitors with your email popup, it's important that your popup feels like a cohesive part of your site, rather than a random intruder.

To wit, make sure that your popup's design fits with the rest of your site. Use similar/complementary:

Fonts

Colors

Images

Etc.

By harmonizing your email popup design with your website, you make sure it's an authentic element of user experience, rather than making it feel like an intruder.

When most people hear "email popup", they think of an aggressive modal popup. However, there are other types of popups you can use that are a little less "in your face".

Consider experimenting with:

Slide-ins

Notification bars

Floating action buttons

Sometimes, these popup types can offer you similar results with a lower risk of annoying visitors.

If you're using GetSiteControl, you can easily A/B test different popup types against one another to find out which works best for your audience. Speaking of GetSiteControl...

Ok, now for the million-dollar question - how can you create an email newsletter popup that follows these rules?

In order to implement personalization, triggers, and all the other tips, you need a tool that will let you actually create an email popup with those features. With GetSiteControl's email subscription forms, you can quickly launch an email popup that follows these tips.

To get started, you can choose the placement position and customize the text and colors to match your site:

Then, you can customize your headline, CTA, and other content:

The Behavior tab lets you trigger your popup at the exact right time, including options for:

Time delay

Scroll depth

Exit intent

Page views

You can also limit how many times a visitor sees your popup.

Then, the Targeting tab lets you add all kinds of targeting rules to personalize your popups by content, referrers, device, browser, language, etc.

And with that, we've come to the end of our guide on how to create an effective email newsletter popup.

Putting in the time to implement these tips will help you achieve a higher conversion rate for your email opt-in efforts, while also creating a more cohesive, less frustrating experience for your visitors.

And for the tool that lets you implement all these tips, check out the GetSiteControl email subscription popup and build something awesome today.

Need more inspiration? Check out 18+ tactics to build an email list from scratch.