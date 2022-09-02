15 Website Popup Statistics: Conversions and Click-Through Rates

If you like the idea of using popups in your store but aren't sure if they’re worth it, you may want to stop for 10 minutes to read this article. Because we have gathered 15 popup stats that prove how effective popups are, which type is best to use, and what results you can expect. Does this sound interesting? Great! Let’s get started. For this research, we analyzed over 200 of our users' popups. About 90% of websites in our dataset are ecommerce stores, while the rest can be categorized as blogs and online media. Our first question was: do popups work better on mobile devices or desktops? To see the average click-through rates for desktop and mobile devices, we checked every type of popup — modal popups, slide-ins, fullscreens — and for every use case — email sign-up forms, coupon popups, promotional campaigns, and so on. The results showed a 10% average click-through rate for mobile devices and 7.09% for desktop. That means mobile popups engage on average 42.04% better than popups on desktop We also saw that the top 10% of popups engaged over 20% of visitors on mobile and 15% on desktop. On the other hand, the 10% worst-performing popups saw click-through rates of 1.09% on mobile at under 0.5% on desktop. Why do popups perform so much better on mobile devices? Our assumption is that compared to desktop, mobile visitors tend to be more engaged and responsive to CTAs in general, probably due to the fewer distractions when browsing on mobile. Since we know most of our readers want to know how to build an email list, and whether popups can help them drive more subscribers, we checked email popup statistics for forms like the ones you can see below:

Much like our previous stat, we found mobile popups convert an average of 6.57% of visitors, while desktop popups convert only 3.77%. The top-performing users converted 25% of visitors on mobile and 20% on desktop. The worst 10% of performers convert less than 1% on mobile and less than 0.5% of visitors on desktop. Now that we’ve established the baseline, let’s see how other elements – such as images, lead magnets, and opt-out buttons – can affect popup conversion rates. Images can increase click-through rates by 28.69% Marketers often say using images in a popup makes them more persuasive than when no images are present. But is it true? In the same experiment as before, we found that popups with images engaged 7.49% of visitors, whereas showing no images saw the number drop to 5.82%. It's important to note that our analysis was solely focused on desktop devices, as many of our users dodn't use any images on mobile (which can be a good design practice for mobile popups). Images can increase email signups by 63.49% When we repeated the same analysis only for email form popups, we found that showing images converts 4.3% of visitors, whereas they only convert 2.63% when no images are present. That means adding an image can increase your email popup conversion rate by 63.49%. The lesson here is that you should always use images on your popups, at least when you’re targeting visitors on desktop devices. When choosing an image for your popup, consider using product images, photos of your customers using your product, or even GIFs. Here is a list of email popup examples for your inspiration. Adding an “opt-out” button to your popups is a good way to give visitors a chance to reject your popups without having to search for the exit button.

You can also use them to make the visitor think about the cost of rejecting your offer. Joanna Wiebe, the founder of Copyhackers, explains that it's a good idea to write opt-in copy that “focuses on enjoyment and opt-out button copy that focuses on pain or work.” When we compared the popups with one action button against those that had two (the second one being an opt-out), we discovered the latter had 14.34% higher conversion rates (8.05% versus 7.04%). Modal popups generate up to 75.95% more email signups than slide-ins We analyzed the same dataset to see whether modal popups converted visitors into subscribers better than slide-ins. Expectedly, modals won this comparison, however, the results on mobile devices differed significantly more than on desktops. The results for mobile devices were as follows: Modals: 7.39% Slide-ins: 4.20% Our analysis showed modals convert 75.95% better than slide-ns. On desktop, the results were a bit more subtle, with modals (4.44%) outperforming slide-ins (3.49%) by only 27.22% In case you’d like to know popup statistics for other formats, earlier this year, we tested email signup rates on our own website. We ran five different popups against each other: a fullscreen, modal popup, slide-in, sidebar, and sticky bar. At the end of the test, we found that the fullscreen popup had received the highest signup rate at 3.41%. Following it was the modal popup, with a conversion rate of 2.95%, and the sidebar at 2.61%. Last came the sticky bar (2.3%) and slide-in (2.17%). Although fullscreens won that competition, we still recommend being cautious with this popup type because when overused, it can easily worsen UX on your website. The best practice would be testing them against less intrusive alternatives to ensure the best visitor experience. Offering lead magnets increase signup rates by 155.43% Lead magnets have been proven time and time again as a surefire way to build an email list and increase signup rates. In our analysis, we expected popups with lead magnets to beat those without them; we wanted to see for how much. Our research found that email form popups without lead magnets converted 3.83% on mobile and 1.84% of visitors on desktop. Adding a lead magnet increased the average conversion rate to 7.73% on mobile and 4.7% on desktop — a 101.82% and 155.43% difference, respectively. Interestingly, our research didn't find a large difference in conversion rates for popups offering percentage-based discounts, regardless of their amount (10%, 15%, or 20%). Consent checkboxes can decrease conversion rates by 25.82% Laws like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Canada's Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) force website owners to ask for consent when inviting a visitor to sign up. Some choose to obtain consent via a double opt-in, others choose to add a consent checkbox directly to the newsletter signup form. However, when it’s mandatory, asking for consent can lower the conversion rate slightly. This is expected, as anything that adds friction does so. In our tests, we found that when we tested adding the mandatory consent checkbox, our email signup rate decreased by 25.82%. Although this isn’t a huge deal, it’s something that you must consider when planning and designing your popups. The quality of your popup offer will depend greatly on its context. For example, a free shipping coupon on a contact page won’t look as enticing as when you show it after someone added a product to cart. We found this to be true in our blog. When we offered a content upgrade, an email list building checklist, it converted times better in the articles closely related to email list building. Here's what the content upgrade looked like: And here are its conversion rates for different articles on our blog: When possible, make your popup offers relevant to the context surrounding them. And in your blog, use content upgrades if you want to take your list building to the next level. The popularity of exit-intent popups stems partly from their supposed power to stop potential leads or customers from leaving your store. By offering a last-minute offer that entices someone to add a product to your cart or complete a purchase, exit popups can increase your sales. But how much so? Our data suggests that you can convert up to 7% of abandoning visitors into email subscribers if you offer a discount for the next purchase, and save up to 13.5% of abandoned sales if you encourage customers to finish checkout with a coupon:

Besides time, you can also delay your popups by scrolling depth. Drip analyzed the same dataset from the previous statistic and found that the top 10 highest-performing popups by scroll percentage show up after a visitor scrolled at least 35% of a page. The minimum scrolling depth is 10% (1.99%), and 80% is the highest (1.62%). However, 10 to 50% seems to be the ideal range.

Now that you are done, you’ve got a lot to think about. Where do you start? To put everything you learned today, let’s take a quick recap of what these website popup statistics can teach you about running high-converting popups: Use popups both for mobile and desktop devices

Adapt your popups for mobile devices to maximize their power

To generate the most conversions, use modal popups over slide-ins and sticky bars

Use lead magnets and promotional incentives whenever possible

Make your lead magnets and promotional incentives relevant (contextual) to the page the visitor is on

Use images that represent your offer, at least on desktop

Avoid annoying your visitors by time and scroll-delaying your popups at least eight seconds and 35%, respectively

Reduce the number of input fields to one or two

Use exit-intent popups to present last-minute offers to high-intent visitors

Use countdown timers when running sales or other time-sensitive promotions And if you’re looking for an easy-to-use popup builder that will allow you to use the best practices, consider Getsitecontrol. It comes with a full-featured trial period and requires no technical knowledge or commitment. Give it a try and let us know what your popup conversion rates are!

