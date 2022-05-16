Add a custom welcome popup to your website

How can you increase the chances to engage and convert those first-time visitors?

Seeing that 9 out of 10 people leave your website without taking any action can be frustrating – especially knowing how much effort it takes to bring them to your website for the first time.

In this post, we’ll show how to create a welcome popup for your website using the Getsitecontrol popup builder. We’ll also provide you with ready-to-use templates and best practices.

The job of a welcome popup is to encourage first-time visitors to become either customers or subscribers.

Welcome popups do exactly what the name suggests: they welcome visitors once they enter your website. You can use this opportunity to offer a first-purchase discount, invite visitors to join your mailing list, or notify them of an ongoing sale.

First, you need to create an account and connect Getsitecontrol to your website. It’s a quick and simple process that’ll take you a few minutes. If your website is on Shopify, you can install Getsitecontrol from the Shopify App store. If you are using WordPress, you can add a dedicated plugin. If your website is built on another platform, follow installation guides from our Help Center.

The fastest way to create a welcome popup for your website is by using a template from the gallery.

Once in the gallery, you can click on each template to enter the preview mode and see popups in action. Choose a template you like and follow the instructions on the right side of the page to take it to your dashboard.

For this tutorial, we’re going to choose a welcome email popup offering a discount code in exchange for signup👇

Popup templates are fully customizable, so you can make the necessary changes to their copy and style later.

Once you’ve added the template to your dashboard, you’ll be able to edit the text and adjust its design elements, such as fields, colors, and images.

To add, edit, or remove fields, use the settings in the right-side menu. To change the text of the title, description, and CTA button, simply click on it and start typing your copy.

If you’d like to change the colors of your popup, open the Theme menu. Notice that you can adjust the color of each element manually or choose a different pre-made theme from the list.

If you know a little bit of CSS, you can use the built-in CSS editor to tailor your welcome popup precisely to your needs.

Step 3. Create a second page to feature a discount code

Most popups containing an email capture field already come with a second page. However, even if your template doesn’t have a second page, adding it is easy. Click the “+” sign at the bottom right corner of your editor and fill it with content.

Use the second page to confirm email submission, tell your new subscribers that the coupon has been delivered to their inbox, or feature the coupon right there and let them copy it to the clipboard. More on that in the following section.

Step 4. Set up your welcome offer delivery

There are two ways to deliver your offer: you can let customers copy the coupon code right from your popup or send it to their email. We suggest you do both.

💡 If a customer doesn’t use the coupon during their first visit, your email will serve as a gentle nudge to come back to your store and make use of the promo.

Let customers copy discount code to the clipboard

In our case, the ‘BACK TO WEBSITE’ button is set up to close the popup. To let customers copy a discount code, we’ll need to add a second button to the page.

To create a new button, hit + Add button in the right-side menu. Next, type something like ‘COPY THE CODE’ on it, and select ‘Copy to clipboard’ from the Actions menu 👇

From there, the app will prompt you to paste the discount code you want customers to copy. When they click the button, a brief notification message will appear. By default, it says “Copied!”, but you can edit it as well.

Send the discount code to the customers’ email

To send the discount code to your customers’ inboxes, use the built-in Autoresponder feature. This feature allows you to send an email to everyone who fills out the form. To activate it, just switch to the Notifications tab and fill out the From, Subject, and Message fields:

You only need to set things up once. From there, the email will be sent automatically, even if you aren’t using any email marketing software yet.

By default, your welcome popup will be displayed on any page your visitors arrive on. If you want to change that, head over to the Targeting tab to create displaying rules and conditions.

For instance, if you want to show the popup on particular landing pages or product pages only, paste their URLs in the ‘Include’ field. If you want to prevent certain pages on your website from displaying the popup, type their URLs in the ‘Exclude’ field. We also suggest targeting first-time visitors only, because this is the audience your welcome offer is designed for 👇

Another control we suggest changing is the moment when the welcome popup appears on the page. Displaying it at once is a common practice, however, displaying it after a visitor spends at least several seconds on our website creates a more user-friendly experience. In the example above, the delay is 5 seconds, but you can pick different timing based on what you think will work better on your website.

Once you’ve finished customizing the popup and setting up the targeting, click Save & Close to save the changes. Then click Activate now and the popup will go live on your website.

When your popup starts getting views, you can check its performance right from the dashboard. Some quick stats, such as views, clicks, and the click-through rate, will be visible on the widget card. More detailed information is available under the Statistics report – we’ll show you how to access it in the following section.

So you’ve created a welcome popup for your website. Great!

Another important aspect is tracking its performance, so you can see whether the popup actually brings new leads or not.

To access a detailed performance report, open the popup’s statistics from the main dashboard. The report includes the popup’s performance over time and a few filters, such as visitors’ geolocation, type of device, and source of traffic.

Depending on the settings you selected earlier, you’ll be able to see the statistics on action-button clicks and submissions. As you scroll down, you’ll get a breakdown of the popup performance by page.

If you are a Shopify user, you also have access to the widget-related sales report 👇

This report tells you how many sales are associated with the popup or, in other words, how many times visitors interacted with your welcome offer before purchasing from you.

Now that you know everything you need to create a welcome popup, let’s find out how you can make the most out of it. Here are the points to consider when making the final customization steps.

1. Make your call to action clear

With popups, you always need to make your message as clear as possible. That’s especially crucial if you are trying to capture the attention of first-time visitors.

Proofread your copy to confirm that everything looks clear at a glance. Make your main message concise and feature it in the title of your popup, leave the details for the description.

2. Create an engaging CTA

Some phrases incentivize visitors more than others. So why not step away from the boring “Subscribe” when it’s worth it?