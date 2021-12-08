Widget-Related Sales Report for Shopify

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/widget-related-sales-report/
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Dec 8, 2021
Here’s a million-dollar question.

Let’s say you’ve started using Getsitecontrol popups in your Shopify store. How can you tell which ones really work for your business?

Yes, I know there’s statistics showing popup views, button clicks, and form submissions.

But I’m talking about sales.

The truth is, you couldn’t tell which popups bring sales. Until now.

Meet our new report, called Widget-related sales. As the name suggests, it tells you how many sales have been driven by popups, and which popups your customers interacted with before making a purchase.

Widget-related what?

Before we get into the technicalities of the new report and show you how to use it, let’s walk through the definitions.

A widget-related sale is a sale that happens after a customer interacts with a widget in your store.

In this context, ‘interaction’ means that a customer has performed one of the following actions via a popup:

  • Applied a discount to the cart
  • Added a product to the cart
  • Copied text to the clipboard
  • Submitted a form
  • Opened a URL

If a customer closed a popup or viewed it and ignored it, we don’t count it as interaction even if they ended up buying from you.

How to access sales statistics

To access your sales report, you need to open the general Statistics report and switch to Sales.

In case you haven’t checked your dashboard in a while, Statistics is available at two levels:

  1. Store level
  2. Widget level

How to access widget-related sales statistics in Getsitecontrol

We’ll start with the former and see what kind of insights you can collect there.

Store-level statistics

The store-level sales report helps you get the big picture and answers the following questions:

  • How many orders are associated with Getsitecontrol popups?
  • What's the amount of sales generated from these orders?
  • Is widget performance changing over time?
  • Which orders are considered widget-related?
  • Which widgets have contributed to sales?

Let’s have a closer look at each part of the report and see how you can navigate between them.

1. Sales and orders overview

On the first screen, you’ll see how many orders, out of the total number of orders in your store, are considered widget-related, and how much revenue these orders have generated. For example, based on the report below, 1K out of 2.45K orders (a 40% share) were placed after a customer had interacted with widgets.

Widget-related sales and orders overview in the store-level report

Were some days better than others? Certainly. One look at the line graph is enough to tell that the last week of November brought more sales than the rest of the month. That surge in orders on November 26 is nothing but the power of Black Friday.

If you want to segment your sales data, use the filters at the top:

Filters designed to help you segment widget-related sales data

👆 For instance, this report indicates that 31% of widget-related orders were placed by customers from Germany who found the store via Facebook ads. More data for your ROAS analysis!

2. Order breakdown

If you scroll down, past the charts, there’s a detailed order breakdown featuring dates, order amounts, and popup interactions that have led customers to checkout.

Consider this $42.05 order in the screenshot below. The report shows that before checking out, this customer filled out a form and opened a URL, both featured on a popup 👇

List of widget-related orders broken down by dates

Let’s see which form and URL these are! Click the selected order row to access the widget names. In our case, it’s a newsletter popup and a new product collection promo:

How to reveal the names of the widgets that contributed to the order

To review the details of the interaction, click the blue checkmarks. In our example, you’ll see the information the customer submitted via the form and the URL they clicked.

Depending on your widget CTA, the interaction details will vary:

  • For the “Add product” action, you’ll see the product(s) added to the cart
  • For the “Apply discount” action, you’ll see the name of the coupon
  • For the “Copy to clipboard” action, you’ll see the copied text

If you need more information about the order, click its number to see the customer’s location, device, and even the traffic channel that has brought them to your website.

Order details are unveiled if you hover over its number

To look further, click “See order details” and you’ll be redirected to your Shopify dashboard.

Finally, if you scroll to the bottom of the order list, you’ll be able to compare sales related to a particular type of action. For instance, based on the numbers below, form submissions contributed to the placement of 12 orders during the selected period.

Total sales num+3 bers break down the number of sales associated with each action type

What does it mean exactly? Well, imagine you have two types of promo popups on the website:

  • Copy this coupon code (“Copy to the clipboard” action)

  • Subscribe to reveal a coupon (“Submit” action)

With the total number breakdown, you’ll be able to see which action type brings more revenue.

Obviously, this data is very specific for each store, and as a business owner, you may find better ways to interpret it.

3. Widgets that contributed to sales

The last part of the site-wide sales report contains a list of widgets that have contributed to your revenue, starting with the one that contributed the most.

List of widgets that have contributed to sales in the store-level report

If you hover over the amount, you’ll find out how many orders are associated with that particular widget 👇

Number of orders associated with each widget

Widget names are interactive too. You can click any of them to access the summary of orders the widget has contributed to. However, this will be already considered a widget-level sales report, and we’ll talk about it in the next section.

Widget-level statistics

The easiest way to access widget-level statistics is through the main screen in your dashboard. Just pick a widget you want to investigate and hit Statistics, then proceed to Sales.

How to access sales statistics for an individual widget in Getsitecontrol

Once you open the report, you’ll notice that it has a similar structure to what you’ve already seen on the site-wide level.

Let’s have a closer look at it.

1. Sales and orders overview

The charts on the first screen are designed to summarize widget performance. You get to see how many orders are associated with that particular widget, what’s the amount of sales it has contributed to, and how it’s been performing day to day.

Overview of sales and orders associated with a particular widget

Consider the example above. The widget we’ve picked for analysis is a newsletter popup that unlocks a discount coupon upon submission. Based on the graphs, it has contributed to 6% of all store sales in the last 30 days, even after being inactive for a week at the end of November.

Not too shabby for a simple newsletter popup!

2. Order breakdown

The second part of the report includes a list of orders associated with the widget, the dates they were placed and the order amounts.

List of orders associated with a particular widget

If you hover over any order number, you’ll get a more detailed order overview. If you click any of the blue checkmarks, you’ll get an overview of the interaction – in our case, the form submission details.

Form submission details displayed upon checkmark click

Weekly email reports

To help you keep your tabs on the store’s success, you’ll be receiving weekly emails featuring widget-related sales and orders as well as the number of leads you’ve generated through email subscription forms.

This is what it will look like 👇

Weekly reports featuring widget-related sales

You’ll also get an email notification as soon as your first widget-related sale happens, so worry not about missing it.

Next steps

To benefit from the sales statistics report, you should have at least a couple of promotional popups on your website already.

If you’re new or if you haven’t had a chance to create any promos yet, consider these ideas for your store:

Got questions? You can email us at help@getsecontrol.com, tweet us at @Getsitecontrol, or join our community on Slack.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

