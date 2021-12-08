Widget-Related Sales Report for Shopify

Here’s a million-dollar question.

Let’s say you’ve started using Getsitecontrol popups in your Shopify store. How can you tell which ones really work for your business?

Yes, I know there’s statistics showing popup views, button clicks, and form submissions.

But I’m talking about sales.

The truth is, you couldn’t tell which popups bring sales. Until now.

Meet our new report, called Widget-related sales. As the name suggests, it tells you how many sales have been driven by popups, and which popups your customers interacted with before making a purchase.

Widget-related what?

Before we get into the technicalities of the new report and show you how to use it, let’s walk through the definitions.

A widget-related sale is a sale that happens after a customer interacts with a widget in your store.

In this context, ‘interaction’ means that a customer has performed one of the following actions via a popup:

Applied a discount to the cart

Added a product to the cart

Copied text to the clipboard

Submitted a form

Opened a URL

If a customer closed a popup or viewed it and ignored it, we don’t count it as interaction even if they ended up buying from you.

How to access sales statistics

To access your sales report, you need to open the general Statistics report and switch to Sales.

In case you haven’t checked your dashboard in a while, Statistics is available at two levels:

Store level Widget level

We’ll start with the former and see what kind of insights you can collect there.

Store-level statistics

The store-level sales report helps you get the big picture and answers the following questions:

How many orders are associated with Getsitecontrol popups?

What's the amount of sales generated from these orders?

Is widget performance changing over time?

Which orders are considered widget-related?

Which widgets have contributed to sales?

Let’s have a closer look at each part of the report and see how you can navigate between them.

1. Sales and orders overview

On the first screen, you’ll see how many orders, out of the total number of orders in your store, are considered widget-related, and how much revenue these orders have generated. For example, based on the report below, 1K out of 2.45K orders (a 40% share) were placed after a customer had interacted with widgets.

Were some days better than others? Certainly. One look at the line graph is enough to tell that the last week of November brought more sales than the rest of the month. That surge in orders on November 26 is nothing but the power of Black Friday.

If you want to segment your sales data, use the filters at the top:

👆 For instance, this report indicates that 31% of widget-related orders were placed by customers from Germany who found the store via Facebook ads. More data for your ROAS analysis!

2. Order breakdown

If you scroll down, past the charts, there’s a detailed order breakdown featuring dates, order amounts, and popup interactions that have led customers to checkout.

Consider this $42.05 order in the screenshot below. The report shows that before checking out, this customer filled out a form and opened a URL, both featured on a popup 👇

Let’s see which form and URL these are! Click the selected order row to access the widget names. In our case, it’s a newsletter popup and a new product collection promo:

To review the details of the interaction, click the blue checkmarks. In our example, you’ll see the information the customer submitted via the form and the URL they clicked.