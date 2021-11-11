How to promote gift cards in your Shopify store

One way to let your customers know you’re offering gift cards is a festive floating button 👇

Shopify gift cards are extremely easy to create and there are many ways to promote them.

Gift cards have become temporarily available on all Shopify subscription plans, so if you want to start selling them in your store, you’ve picked the right moment.

You can place this button site-wide or on selected pages (we’ll show you how to do that in a moment). When a customer clicks it, up pops a selection of gift cards available in your store:

If you want to go a little more aggressive promoting your gift cards, you can create a larger-size banner that will pop up when a customer stays inactive for a few seconds or scrolls down 50% of the page, for example 👇

Then, by clicking the desired card amount, a customer automatically adds it to their shopping cart without leaving the page they’re currently on. Easy peasy!

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to implement this solution using Getsitecontrol and sell more gift cards on Shopify.

Technically, it works the same way: when a customer hits ‘SELECT THE AMOUNT,’ up pops the selection widget that allows for adding gift cards to the shopping cart with a click.

Promote gift cards in your Shopify store, upsell products, collect emails, and more. Zero coding required.

How to promote gift cards on Shopify using Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is a zero-code app, so all you need to do is select a popup template from the gallery, tweak a few settings, and publish it on your website. Even if you consider yourself a non-techie, the entire process should take less than half an hour.

Before getting started, we suggest that you add the Getsitecontrol app to your store.

Step 1. Pick a gift card selection template

Log into your Getsitecontrol account, hit Explore popular use cases , and proceed to gift card promotion

This button will take you to the template gallery, where you need to pick a template featuring a gift card selection.

Once you find the one you like, click on it, and follow the prompts on the right-hand side to add it to your dashboard.

Step 2. Customize the copy and design

We’ve designed these templates so that you could use them ‘as is,’ but if you want, you can easily change both the description and style. For example, to change the text, just click it and type your copy. To change the font or color theme, use the Theme menu at the top.

Finally, if you want to replace the image, click it and either use the built-in image gallery or upload your own creative.

Step 3. Let customers add gift cards to the cart upon click

Assuming you’ve already created gift cards in your Shopify store, here is what you need to do. Click the first button and change the text on it to reflect the smallest gift card amount you have. Then hit + Add action and proceed to ‘Add custom product variants.’ From there, go to ‘Gift cards’ and select the corresponding gift card from the list.

Now, when a customer clicks that button, the gift card will be automatically added to their shopping cart. When it happens, a brief confirmation message will pop up to indicate that the card has been added. In our example, it’s “$10 gift card added to your cart,” but you can type any other text 👇

Repeat these steps with the rest of the buttons. If there are too many of them on the template, click on those you’d like to eliminate and hit ‘Remove button.’

The last button on this template is designed to take a customer directly to their shopping cart. To set it up, click the button, select ‘Open URL,’ and type your shopping cart URL, as illustrated below.

Step 4. Adjust displaying settings

By default, popups are displayed as soon as a visitor opens your website.

In this case, we want the card selection to pop up only when a visitor indicates they want to see it.

To do that, open the Targeting tab and remove the ‘automatically’ condition from the displaying settings.

Step 5. Pick a floating button or bar to launch gift card selection

Okay, we’re almost there. Now you need to select a floating button or bar that will launch the gift card selection. Again, check the gallery, pick a template, and add it to your dashboard.

You already know how to customize the text, adjust the design, and change the default displaying conditions, so we’ll skip that. Instead, let’s move on to the fun part.

If you’ve selected a floating button, scroll down to Background click , remove the default action, and select ‘Show widget.’ Then pick the popup you’ve just created from the dropdown list.

If you’ve selected a floating bar or banner, click the button that is meant to launch the gift card selection popup, remove the default action, and select ‘Show widget.’ Then pick the popup you’ve just created from the list.

That’s it! Go ahead to Save & close in the top right corner and activate both widgets in your store. To view their performance, keep an eye on the Statistics report in your Getsitecontrol dashboard.

Tips for promoting gift cards on Shopify

Now that we’ve covered the technical part, here are a few tips and ideas to help you sell more gift cards.

1. Make sure customers can navigate to gift cards from any page

If you choose to offer gift cards using a pop-up recommendation, make sure you also create a floating button or even a special section in your store menu. It’s an elegant, unobtrusive reminder for those who decline the original offer or get distracted.

2. Use gift cards as incentives to upsell

As you probably know, Shopify allows you to sell gift cards or issue them for free. This means you can actually use gift cards as an incentive to encourage customers to reach a certain order amount (aka a popular upsell technique).