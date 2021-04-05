How to upsell products on Shopify

Upsells are the surefire strategy to boost your average order value. According to Forrester, upselling can increase your revenue by 10 to 30%. But how do you upsell products without being too… salesy? One tool that may help you is popups. Given that you have full control over when and where a popup is displayed, you can use multiple upselling tactics in your store. For instance, you can: Promote product upgrades

Suggest complementary goods

Offer gift wrapping Or, if you aren’t ready to start with any of these options, you can incentivize customers to spend a certain amount of money during their visit:

In this article, we’ll show you how to create custom upsell popups using Getsitecontrol popup builder for Shopify. Before you get started, we recommend adding the Getsitecontrol app to your Shopify website. It comes with a free 14-day trial – that’s plenty of time to get your first results and make a decision about upgrading. Next, you’ll need to decide which products you want to upsell – and which tactics you want to use. Below, you’ll find 5 customizable popup templates designed to help you make that decision. Feel free to grab any template and follow the prompts to tailor them for your store. 1. Upsell products by offering upgrades Upgrades are one of the easiest ways to upsell products. Essentially, if your store has a bigger/better version of a product selected by a customer, you can offer it as an upgrade.

Of course, your offer will be more incentivizing if you include a discount or a gift with the purchase — as illustrated above. Now, let’s see how to add a popup like this one in your store, step by step. Step 1. Add the template to your Getsitecontrol dashboard To get started, click on the template above and follow the prompts to add it to your dashboard. From there, you’ll be able to edit the copy as well as the appearance of the popup. Use the fields on the right-hand side to adjust the text on the popup. After editing the description, click on the UPGRADE button field to move on to the next step. Step 2. Let customers add the required product to cart upon button click In this scenario, the upgraded product is supposed to be added to the cart automatically upon the button click. To implement that, you need to open the button settings, select Action — Open URL , and paste a link in the following format https://getsitecontrol-store.myshopify.com/cart/add/?id=36769735573667 where 36769735573667 is a Product Variant ID number you can find in your Shopify dashboard. Obviously, you’ll need to use the ID of the better product variant – the one you’re encouraging to upgrade for. Once a customer hits UPGRADE, they will be taken to the cart with that product already being added. Notice that the second button – Maybe next time – is set to close the popup. The Appearance settings allow you to change the design of the popup. You can replace the image – either with your own or with one from the built-in Unsplash library. If you want to change the colors of the background and the text, use the Theme menu at the top. The last set of controls you need to go through is Targeting . This is where you specify the conditions under which the upsell popup will be displayed. First, find Show widget to visitors if , proceed to add a new filter, and select Shopify . Then set the following condition: Cart variant contains ID of the item selected by the customer AND

Cart variant does not contain ID of the upgrade In our case, it would be Cart variant contains ID of the small candle AND Cart variant does not contain ID of the big candle This means that the upsell popup will only be displayed under the condition when a customer has added the selected product to the cart BUT hasn’t yet added the better version you’re about to offer. Once you finish, go to Stop to display the widget and set the rule that makes sense in your scenario. In our example, the popup won’t be displayed to the same customer upon submission because that will mean they have applied the upgrade. You can also stop displaying the offer upon a view for a selected period – minutes, hours, or days. If you’re running a promo, you can create a schedule. In that case, the popup will only be displayed during the appointed days and hours. Once ready, hit Save & close in the top right corner and follow the prompts to activate the popup. The offer will instantly go live. To see how many times the upsell offer has been displayed – and how many times customers actually used it – check the statistics report accessible right in the Getsitecontrol dashboard. As you scroll down through the report, you’ll get a clear idea of whether your offer is performing well, and if there is a particular audience segment that responds to it better than the rest. Now that you understand how the Getsitecontrol popup builder works, let’s briefly overview 4 other templates designed to help you upsell products in a Shopify store. 2. Upsell products by offering complementary goods Whether you’re selling products or services, you can upsell by offering complementary goods. These items can be anything that is meant to improve customer experience with the product they’ve selected. For example, if you’re selling flowers, you can offer a vase. If you’re selling gadgets, you can offer device protection. If you’re selling shoes, you can offer a shoe-shine sponge. If you’re selling tea, you can offer an infuser to those who select loose leaf tea.

In the way it works, this template is similar to the previous one. It is designed to appear when a customer adds a certain product (in this case, loose tea) to the cart. Upon the primary button click, the promoted product (in this case, the infuser) gets added to the cart. The secondary button closes the popup. To set up targeting correctly, follow these steps: Find Show widget to visitors if and add the Shopify filter. From the menu, select the following option: Cart product type contains {ID of the product type that should trigger the popup} Add the AND operator and apply another rule: Cart variant does not contain {ID of the complementary good} Find Stop to display the widget if and select the desired condition. In this case, it makes sense to stop displaying the popup forever after a single view. In other words, the popup will only appear if a customer’s cart contains the type of product you want to offer a complementary good for (in our case, it’s loose leaf tea) BUT doesn’t contain the complementary product itself (in our case, the infuser). 3. Upsell by offering gift wrapping Gift wrapping is one of the oldest upselling tactics used by online stores. You’ve surely seen Amazon and other retail giants leveraging gift wrapping options. So why not offer it to your customers, too? While a traditional “Add gift wrapping” checkbox can be an option, a slide-in that is actually showing how the gift will be wrapped will look more enticing.

Similar to the previous examples, this template suggests that the gift wrapping option gets added to the cart upon the primary button click. For when to display this popup, you have a few scenarios to consider: When there is at least one item in the cart

When there is an item of a particular vendor in the cart

When there is a particular product in the cart

Or any other condition of your choice 💡Bonus idea: you can offer free gift wrapping with orders of a certain amount and above. 4. Upsell by offering a gift with orders of certain amount Another common upselling technique is offering a gift, a discount, a product sample, or even free shipping with orders of a certain amount. To announce this promo, you may want to use a sticky bar like this one 👇

Some stores use a slightly different tactic. They gently nudge customers whose cart total amount is already close to the required minimum. In this case, the message will pop up only when the cart total amount reaches the number indicated in the Targeting tab.

Whether you choose to offer free shipping, a discount, or a gift, remember that you’ll need to set the promo conditions up in your Shopify store. The Getsitecontrol bar merely serves as a notification encouraging customers to reach the minimum order amount. 5. Upsell products during checkout In practice, you can upsell or cross-sell before, during, and after the checkout. In fact, some of the templates above will work in either scenario. For example, the popup below will be relevant at any step of the buyer’s journey. However, for the sake of this use case, let’s suppose it’s an upsell during checkout.

To implement this tactic, all you need to do is adjust the Targeting settings differently. For instance, to display this recommendation in the shopping cart, you’ll need to paste your cart URL in the first field: Show widgets on these pages . You’ll also need to set the condition under which the popup should appear. To do that, go to Show widget to visitors if , add the Shopify filter, and select the Cart variant , Cart product , or Cart product type that is supposed to trigger the popup. Then, add the AND operator and set the condition that the cart shouldn’t contain the product you’re offering on the popup. Remember to assign the correct URL to the primary button, so that the recommended product gets automatically added to the cart. Time to start upselling products in your Shopify store As you can see, there are many tactics to help you increase your average order value. Now, go ahead and create your first upsell popup using one of the Getsitecontrol templates.

